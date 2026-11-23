A fire has destroyed more than 100 shops at a fish market along Zaria Road in Kano State, with traders estimating losses running into billions of naira following the overnight inferno.

The fire broke out at about 9 pm on Sunday, November 22, near Kano Line Motor Park, spreading rapidly through the market and destroying shops and traders’ goods.

According to News Central, traders said the incident affected approximately 150 shops and 200 containers, some of which reportedly contained goods worth an estimated ₦100 million each.

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The scale of the destruction has left several business owners counting their losses, with many facing the prospect of rebuilding their businesses after losing goods accumulated over years of trading.

Residents and passers-by reportedly gathered at the scene as the fire spread, while some traders criticised what they described as a delayed response by firefighters.

However, the exact cause of the outbreak remains unknown, and authorities have yet to establish the total value of the property destroyed.

Details of possible casualties were also unclear.