Letter to Bola Tinubu

It is with a heart filled with joy and gratitude to God that I congratulate you on your victory at the just-concluded primary election of our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) held in Abuja.

Anybody who knows your antecedents as a dogged fighter cannot be surprised at the results, for you gave everything you had into it. With the same determination sir, we should win the general elections in 2023 by God’s grace. You have it now, the party ticket, immense goodwill that cuts across the nation and uncommon knowledge of the political, economic, ethnic and religious challenges facing the country.

Most importantly, you have the courage of your conviction. If you would however not disappoint yourself and millions of Nigerians, you must act to deal with our security challenges within your first one hundred days in office.

In any society, the need to secure lives and properties should be at the apex of the pyramid of key performance indicators. You may therefore have to distance yourself from the unedifying ways the security agencies have handled the matter.

There should no longer be sacred cows that cannot be called to order. Our foreign exchange is deliberately mismanaged by those who should protect it.

Your Excellency, may I advise against fighting corruption as an exclusive strategy to stop leakages. Preventing corruption during your tenure might be a more effective option. The fight against corruption should henceforth be owned by the people.

The miracle you performed in Lagos was achieved simply because you tried to put round pegs in round holes; you have to resist doing otherwise when you get to Aso Villa.

Sir, it is my prayer that your tenure will be full of national challenges whose solution will make your profile rise higher (than now) as a statesman. When you get to Aso Villa, may you be able to think and act not as a politician or as a Yoruba leader but as a president whose tenure would reduce the polarisation across the nation.

Waheed Akin Olajide, Oyo State.





