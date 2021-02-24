Lawmaker provides borholes to constituency

The lawmaker representing Kosofe constituency 1 in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Honourable Okanlawon Sanni has provided boreholes for the communities within his constituency.

The beneficiary communities are Olatunji Junction, Epetedo, Ojojo Estate, Adeniji Street and Gidanpali Kotomala in the Ojota area of the constituency.

Speaking on the development, Sanni said some areas in the constituency have no access to potable water and are also experiencing acute shortage of water.

The lawmaker told Nigerian Tribune that it is not proper for people not have access to good water at this time when water is needed for hands washing to prevent the prevalence of the coronavirus.

“There was no pipe-borne water in virtually all the areas and as a result, they are experiencing acute shortage of water that was why I sank the boreholes,” Sanni said.

