FG to repatriate Nigerian refugees from Chad, Niger

President Muhammadu Buhari has tasked the Technical Working Group (TWG) on repatriation of Nigerian refugees from Cameroon to also work towards repatriation of the refugees in other countries, including Niger and Chad.

Arrangements are already in top gears to actualise the planned return of the Nigerian refugees in Cameroon as from February 27 and records indicate that there are about 15,621 Nigerian refugees in Chad and Niger 167,588 respectively

The federal commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), Senator Basheer Garba Mohammed made this known when he chaired the TWG in President Muhammadu Abuja.

He said President MuhammaduBuhari has directed that the group should remain steadfast in carrying out the assignment of returning the refugees from Cameroon and to be ready for the repatriation of the refugees in Niger and Chad.

It will be recalled that the TWG and the Cameroonian authorities met in Maroua, Cameroon between February 4 and 10 to the voluntary repatriation of the refugees from Minawo camp.

Senator Mohammed commended the commitment of President Buhari towards safe return of the refugees, even as he expressed optimism that logistics for the exercise may not be a big challenge.

The TWG chairman also commended the government and people of Cameroon for their patience and support for the refugees under their care and protection.

According to him, the Borno State government on its part has made adequate arrangements to accommodate the returning refugees.

TWG chairman acknowledged the support of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya’s Sadiya Umar Farouq and the country representative in the United Nations High Commissioner on Refugees (UNHCR), Ms Chansa Kapaya as well as other relevant ministries and departments.

