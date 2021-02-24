Owolowo inaugurates officers as Oyo gov pledges support for trade groups

The Oyo State governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, has said that the state governor will continue to partner with trade groups for businesses to thrive in the state.

Makinde stated this through his Special Adviser on Millennium Development Goals (MDGs), Kunle Yusuf, during the inauguration of the new executive of the Owolowo Unit of the National Association of Cattle Breeders and Dealers, Oyo State, recently.

The governor also promised to continue to support trade associations with loans and making policies that would make it easier for them to conduct their businesses with ease.

Among those inaugurated are Alhaji Adebayo Dauda (chairman); Alhaji Olalere Sulaimon (vice chairman); Alhaji Rafiu Ajibade (general secretary); Alhaja Tejumole Modinat (treasurer), Alhaji Azeez Wasiu (vice general secretary); Alhaji Adedoyin Hammed (public relations officer); Alhaji Adeola Wasiu ( chief whip), among others.

Speaking during the inauguration, the state chairman of the association, Alhaji Moruff Salaudeen Ademola, urged the new officers to carry members along in their activities

