Lawmaker commissions seven transformers, five boreholes, school projects in Ibadan

The member representing Oluyole Federal Constituency, Tolulope Akande-Sadipe on Saturday, commissioned seven transformers, five boreholes and seven school projects for the use of people in the constituency.

The commissioning which commenced on Thursday at different locations across the Oluyole Federal constituency included solar-powered boreholes located at Temidire – Agbamu; Ile – Baale Omiyale; Alagba Olomi; Ajisola and Seko areas of Oluyole.

Akande-Sadipe also commissioned transformers; 500/32 Kva capacity each, at Ajofeebo; Oorelope Isale-Alfa; Kolajo; Olomi; Idi-Ayunre Police Station and Alata.

The school projects commissioned are located at Ajofeebo, Agbamu, Ifesowapo, Boluwaji and Olonde areas of Oluyole were also commissioned.

The newly commissioned 3-6 classrooms per block, are equipped with modern instructional materials, comfortable desks and chairs, replacing dilapidated structures.

Speaking during the commissioning exercise, Akande-Sadipe said the provision of water was in fulfilment of her vision, promise and commitment to the well-being of her constituency.

Akande-Sadipe also said the development gladdens her heart, adding that she has been able to provide safe water to her constituency, while she has also facilitated electricity and quality education in Oluyole.

“The 5,000 litres solar powered boreholes throughout the wards of Oluyole Federal constituency, is a significant milestone for our local government.

“The provision of 500/33KVA transformers being commissioned today in different locations, is one of our major campaign pillars. Many of these communities have lived without electricity for years and I pray this will definitely provide relief to our people,” she said.

She added that the provision of solar-powered streetlights would improve security in communities at night and promote small-scale businesses.

“Several of these communities have also benefited from the last batch of 100 solar streetlights facilitated by me. This is just the start of the commissioning; there are many more to visit in the coming weeks, ” she reiterated.

The beneficiary communities in their official letter of appreciation applauded the unprecedented feats of Akande-Sadipe. They also commended her gesture, saying Akande-Sadipe’s resolve to ensure qualitative education for children was highly commendable.

The letters also indicated that they have never experienced such a widespread dividend of Democracy in the history of Oluyole.





The commissioning ceremonies were attended by traditional rulers, top clerics, political leaders and community leaders in Oluyole Federal Constituency.

