Lawmaker commends Tinubu’s efforts on poverty reduction

Member of the Lagos State House of Assembly representing Ifako-Ijaye 1, Hon. Temitope Adewale, has commended President Bola Tinubu for his efforts at reducing poverty in the country.

The lawmaker noted that President Tinubu’s administration’s effort to reduce poverty in Nigeria is yielding results as economic indices point to the country’s steady growth.

He stated this in a personally signed statement released by his media office on Monday following a courtesy visit to the President in Lagos.

He congratulated the President on his second year in office adding that the government deserves commendation for working to ensure that “Nigerians heave a sigh of relief.”

According to the lawmaker, the administration has spread projects across the 36 states of the federation with the ultimate aim to better the lives of the citizens.

“It was a son’s visit to his father. He remains a father I am proud to associate myself with and I can tell you that the President needs to be praised. We had very fruitful discussions and I am happy that the President is excited about the progress of the country.

“Asiwaju is happy that the nation is improving rapidly in terms of Economic, Social, Financial and infrastructural rejuvenation.

“What strikes me about the President is not the formality of the visit, but the simplicity of his presence. Asiwaju’s humility, warm laughter, ability to listen and speak from the heart remind me that true leadership goes beyond titles. It’s about how you make people feel.

“In two years, the Nigerian currency has remained stable as against the usual tension for which the foreign exchange market had been known.

“You can see that the administration continues to tighten every noose that seemed to have made our economy porous in the past.

“For the first time in many years, we now have refineries that are refining fuel for local consumption. Just recently, the President announced incentives to boost technical education in the country,” Adewale said.

He argued that the country was, indeed, experiencing the desired breadth compared to what the administration met on the ground in 2023 with foreign direct investment falling from $2.2 billion in 2014 to $0.47 billion in 2022 amid increasing debts with servicing that almost gulped the country’s revenue.

“The story continues to change as promised and as contained in the President’s ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda. The governors, irrespective of party lines, now enjoy better allocations from the centre. Now, you can understand why those in the opposition are pushing closer to the President and finding our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) more attractive.

“President Tinubu is poised to meet the yearnings of the citizens,” Adewale added.

