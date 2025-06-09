Delta: 100 youths trained in high-demand skills through NCDMB partnership in Warri

Top Private Security Services Nigeria Limited has commended the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) for empowering 100 youths drawn from oil-producing states across the federation through a skill acquisition programme aimed at tackling youth unemployment, restiveness, and criminality.

The participants are currently undergoing training in various vocational skills, including make-up artistry, manicure and pedicure, as well as barbing and hair styling (“lurks”), at Top Private Academy, Warri, Delta State.

Speaking to journalists at the training venue, Commodore Omatseye Nesiama (retd.), representing Top Private Security Services Nigeria, described the initiative as a step towards making Nigerian youths self-reliant and development-focused.

According to him, “Nigeria has done something useful through this empowerment programme. These youths should now be thinking more about what they can do for themselves, rather than what the country can do for them.”

He further stressed the need to redirect the mindset of young Nigerians: “The nation right now requires a reset, and the drifting minds of our youth need to be set before that reset can occur.”

Commodore Nesiama noted that the essence of the initiative is to discourage reliance on elusive white-collar jobs by equipping youths with high-demand, marketable skills that foster independence.

He explained that Top Private Security Services partnered with the NCDMB, which is sponsoring the training and empowerment programme currently underway.

“This is one training initiative impacting 100 individuals. If we can help our young people to focus on the fact that they can be self-reliant, we are moving the country in a positive direction by keeping them away from crime,” he said.

He added that criminal activity often stems from idleness, noting that many young Nigerians still equate positive engagement with securing white-collar employment, even though such opportunities are increasingly scarce — and, when available, often uninspiring.

Also speaking, Festus Erubore, the training manager representing Engr. Harmony Kunu on behalf of the Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Engr. Felix Ogbe, explained that the objective of the programme is to equip young people with valuable vocational skills.

“It’s a high-selling opportunity that has come to these youths,” he stated. “When they are gainfully engaged, they are less likely to turn to crime. Instead, they can lead meaningful lives and support their families.”

Participants at the training expressed gratitude for the opportunity. Police Ekuvierhe, who is learning barbing and hair styling, said: “So far, so good. We have learnt quite a bit and we’re still learning. I appreciate the organisers for helping youths like us become self-reliant. This training will definitely help me support myself and my family.”

Another trainee, Awere Florence Omowumi, undergoing training in manicure and pedicure, said she had gained a lot from the programme and believes it will benefit her in many ways. She thanked Top Private Security Services and NCDMB for their efforts in addressing youth unemployment.

Germany Tejiri, a participant in the make-up training, described the experience as interesting and also expressed appreciation to the organisers.

Our correspondent reports that the training and empowerment initiative is being organised by Top Private Security Services Nigeria Limited in collaboration with the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).