The Borno State House of Assembly has unanimously reelected Abdulkarim Lawan as the Speaker of the tenth Assembly.

Lawan, who previously held the position in the ninth Assembly, has been presiding over the House since the sixth Assembly.

On Tuesday, the Clerk of the Assembly, Mr Jidayi Mamza, announced that the House received a proclamation from the state Governor, Babagana Zulum, to convene its first session on June 13, 2023.

“The House has received a message of proclamation from His Excellency, Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum, requesting it to hold its first session on Tuesday, 13 June 2023, based on the powers conferred on him in Section 105 subsection 3 of the 1999 Constitution as amended,” the Clerk of the House announced.

During the session, the Member-elect representing Marte, Gambomi Marte, nominated Abdulkarim Lawan for the position of Speaker, which was seconded by the Member-elect representing Jere, Abba Kyari Kolo.

The House also unanimously elected the immediate past Deputy Speaker, Abdullahi Musa, from Askira/Uba state constituency as the Deputy Speaker. Both members accepted the nominations and expressed their readiness to serve.

In his acceptance speech after taking the oath of office and allegiance, Honourable Abdulkarim Lawan, who has served as Speaker for twelve years, commended the members for reelecting him, highlighting the unity of the House.

He urged the newly inaugurated members to collaborate closely with the executive arm to bring about transformation in the state, particularly in the areas of education, food security, and security.

The Speaker pledged to maintain an open-door policy to elevate the Assembly to new heights.

Additionally, the Speaker announced the names of principal officers of the tenth Assembly, including House Leader Dige Mohammed from Kala Balge state constituency, Chief Whip Baba Ali Modu from Mafa, Deputy Leader Malami Wakil Korede from Damboa, and Audu Mustapha from Magumeri.

