Following Hilda Baci’s widely recognized cook-a-thon challenge, numerous young Nigerians, including notable celebrities, have been inspired to pursue their own Guinness World Records. Tribune Online has compiled a list of five celebrities expressing their interest in shattering records.

Mr Macaroni’s Pursuit of a Freak-a-thon Record

Nollywood actor and comedian, Debo Adebayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni, recently joined Woli Arole in expressing his desire to break a Guinness World Record. Inspired by Hilda Baci’s extraordinary cook-a-thon achievement, Mr Macaroni announced his interest in establishing the record for the longest duration spent chasing “freakies.” The talented skit maker shared his intentions via a social media post, captivating his followers.

Woli Arole’s Ambition for a Prayer-a-thon Record

Renowned skit maker and evangelist, Woli Arole, has captured public attention with his plan to establish a record for the longest prayer session, aiming for inclusion in the prestigious Guinness Book of Records. While the date for the prayer session commencement remains undisclosed, Woli Arole has revealed his ambitious target of conducting the session for an astonishing 5,000 hours.

Jide Awobona Challenges Hilda Baci’s Cook-a-thon Record

Another Nollywood actor, Jide Awobona, has enthusiastically embraced the opportunity to break a Guinness World Record. Taking to his Insta-story, Jide declared his intention to challenge Hilda Baci’s record for the longest cooking marathon. The accomplished Yoruba movie star aims to reach an impressive milestone of 250 hours, doubling the duration of Hilda’s remarkable feat.

Adebiyi Isreal’s Ambitious Movie Marathon





Nigerian enthusiast, Adebiyi Isreal, has set his sights on a Guinness World Record for the longest movie-watching marathon. Excitedly sharing his plans online, Adebiyi revealed that he has applied to break the record through the GWR website and has received the green light, with the rules of engagement provided for his ambitious endeavor.

Chef Damilola Adeparusi’s Quest to Surpass Hilda Baci’s Cook-a-thon

Ekiti-based Nigerian chef Damilola Adeparusi has been making waves online after her Guinness World Record attempt caught the attention of many. Chef Dami has already matched and surpassed Hilda Baci’s noteworthy 100 hours of cook-a-thon. However, there are concerns that her attempt may not have met all the necessary conditions, adding an intriguing twist to her pursuit.

