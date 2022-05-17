Lamido, Turaki settle differences, agree to flush out APC in Jigawa

Two former governors of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido and Senator Ibrahim Saminu Turaki have reconciled and agreed to work together to flush out the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) from the state.

The two formers governors were at each other’s necks for a decade over political differences but now agreed to shelve their differences to wrestle power from the ruling APC in the forthcoming general elections

The ex-governors met behind closed doors under the supervision of the PDP executives headed by Honourable Babandi Ibrahim at the residence of Senator Turaki. The meeting which for hours.

Briefing newsmen shortly after the meeting, the PDP state chairman, Ibrahim said the meeting was fruitful and described it as an indication of the success in the 2023 elections.

Ibrahim explained that so many issues had been discussed in preparation for the primary elections for the party.

According to him, ex-Governor Turaki, “is a leader in the party and his coming together with a leader, Alhaji Sule Lamido, God willing APC’s bad governance come to the end.

“We are expecting APC to start preparing to pack out from our state, as we will do everything possible within the democratic tenents to ensure its government does not go beyond 2023.”

Also speaking, the former governor Alhaji Turaki said APC leadership has drawn Jigawa State back from the path of peace and progress it was put through by his administration and his successor Alhaji Lamido.

He noted that PDP is the only political party that has the structure and blueprint that can help in propelling the state to prosperity.

“What we are witnessing in Jigawa State today is an increase of prevailing abject poverty, social instability, diminishing public services and other indices that reflect bad governance.

“So by God’s grace in the next few days, I will mobilise all my political machinery including 10 representatives from each of 2,870 polling units and other PDP leaders, stakeholders and party members to flush out this failed governor and amateur political party.”