Reps C’ttee promises to support FCT-IRS , others to enhance operations

The House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts, (PAC) chaired by Rep Busayo Oluwole Oke has promised that the 9th National Assembly would support the Federal Capital Territory, Inland Revenue Services, FCT- IRS and other revenue-generating agencies to enhance their operations

Rep Oke gave the assurance when the Acting Executive Chairman of the Service, Mr Haruna Abdullahi appeared before the Committee on various issues raised against the service which was referred to it by the house at plenary.

Oke advised that the Parliament should be avail available opportunities it could assist it with effective operations for the Abuja residents and the entire country

This came as the Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service disclosed that it had introduced Electronic Tax Clearance Certificate (E-TCC) to improve service delivery and checkmate activities of fraudsters who could forge such documents.

Abdullahi explained that the E-TCC had fortified the process thereby making it difficult for anyone to forge such document because of the introduction of QR CODE.

He further explained that Tax Clearance Certificate (TCC) was a document being issued by the Tax Authority to certify that an individual or a business was compliant with the appropriate requirements as stated by law within a stipulated period of time usually for the three preceding years.

Abdullahi said that this is in line with section 85 of the Personal Income Tax Act 2011 as amended, which states;

“Whenever the relevant tax authority is of opinion that tax assessed on the income of a person for the three years immediately preceding the current year of assessment has been fully paid or that no tax is due on income or that the person is not liable to tax for any of those three years, it shall issue a tax clearance certificate to the person within two weeks of demand for the certificate by that person or give reasons for the denial”

According to him, while issuing a tax clearance certificate, due diligence must be carried out to ensure certain conditions were met by the taxpayers and satisfied by the tax authority.

He stated that the application for TCC must be made and duly endorsed by the taxpayer and the annual income declaration form A and three years income declaration form must also be duly completed and signed by the taxpayer.

The FCT-IRS boss also noted that personal emoluments which comprise wages or salaries, including allowances, benefits in kind, gratuities, superannuation or pension schemes and any other income derived solely by reason of employment are declared.

Abdullahi added that income declared must be verified, and satisfied and evidence of such income be cited while benefit in kind must also be verified based on section 4 of PITA 2011.

The chairman advised that taxpayers should always endeavour to declare their incomes accordingly with evidence that would be satisfactory to the managers of the tax authority while due diligence would be carried out appropriately within the stipulated time.

“It is evident that the issuance of the TCC is at the discretion of the Service in its justification based on the items listed in section 31 of FCT-IRS Act, 2015 and PITA, 2011 (as amended) may issue or not issue a tax clearance certificate” he concluded.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Committee urged general the public or taxpayers to report any violation of the law concerning the issuance of TCC to the management of FCT-IRS.

Oke advised that the FCT-IRS should consider a legislative arm as a collaborator who would work to ensure the smooth operation of the service.

According to him, “we will support you in whatever way to generate more revenue in the FCT, try to have a record of all the people resident in Abuja, the data is important, ask for a bank statement to know the actual tax to collect.

“We will support FCT-IRS and help the Service to bring more people to the tax net.”

