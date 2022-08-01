Lalong condemns recent attack on Plateau village

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has condemned attack on Danda Chugwi village of Vwang in Jos South Local Government of the state where some persons were reportedly killed and others injured.

The governor in a statement signed by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham, described the incident as callous and condemnable and directed security forces to ensure that those behind the attack are apprehended and punished according to the laws of the land.

He said the action of the attackers is yet another desperation by crises merchants to instigate disharmony, suspicion, fear and orchestrate agony among the people leading to further violence.

According to the governor, security agencies including the Police, Operation Safe Haven, DSS, Operation Rainbow have been tasked to work with the local intelligence and ensure that those behind this wicked act are fished out.

While sympathising with the families of those killed and those injured, Lalong directed the State Emergency Management Agency and the Peace Building Agency to visit the area and ensure that succour is given to those affected and the community.

The governor urged citizens to continue to cooperate with security agencies, the traditional institution, community leaders and other community security architecture in supporting the government towards making exposing criminals.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE