Lalong condemns recent attack on Plateau village

Latest News
By ISAAC SHOBAYO, JOS
Lalong condemns recent attack on Plateau village, Lalong tells new Plateau chief judge, Lalong condemns latest killing, SSANU charges Lalong, No criminal elements will be pampered , Gov Lalong condemns Wase attack, Governor Lalong warns Nigerians on consequences of disintegration., Plateau APC elder council, agencies to take full control, Gov Lalong tasks APC, Plateau customary court of appeal
Lalong

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has condemned attack on Danda Chugwi village of Vwang in Jos South Local Government of the state where some persons were reportedly killed and others injured.

The governor in a statement signed by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham, described the incident as callous and condemnable and directed security forces to ensure that those behind the attack are apprehended and punished according to the laws of the land.

He said the action of the attackers is yet another desperation by crises merchants to instigate disharmony, suspicion, fear and orchestrate agony among the people leading to further violence.

According to the governor, security agencies including the Police, Operation Safe Haven, DSS, Operation Rainbow have been tasked to work with the local intelligence and ensure that those behind this wicked act are fished out.

While sympathising with the families of those killed and those injured, Lalong directed the State Emergency Management Agency and the Peace Building Agency to visit the area and ensure that succour is given to those affected and the community.

The governor urged citizens to continue to cooperate with security agencies, the traditional institution, community leaders and other community security architecture in supporting the government towards making exposing criminals.

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

 

100% Natural Solution To Finally End Premature Ejaculation, IncreasesSmall Cucumber and Bedtime Lasting Power in 7days... CLICK HERE TO GET IT (Before It Disappears!!!)

You might also like
Latest News

Tips for settling into a new job or career

Latest News

Leadway health’s telemedicine service to revolutionize seamless, uninterrupted…

Latest News

Buhari inaugurates agric mechanisation institute in Nasarawa

Latest News

2023: Resist Muslim/Muslim presidential bid, YYC tells Nigerians

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More