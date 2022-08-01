Police rearrest another Kuje inmate in Minna

Police operatives attached to the Counter Terrorist Unit (CTU) of the Niger State Police Command have arrested John Ijamu, a 42-year-old inmate of the Kuje Custodial Centre who fled during the recent jailbreak on the facility.

Ijamu who hails from Apa LGA, Benue State but resides along Mandela road, Minna was arrested on July 31 at about 7 am based on a tip-off.

A press statement issued and made available to the newsmen by the Police Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, on Monday stated that the inmate was arrested in his residence in Minna.

During interrogation, Ijamu was said to have confessed that he escaped from the custodial facility during the attack along with other inmates, stressing that “he escaped further to Lapai area in the state, where he stayed in a Mosque for about two weeks before he arrived Minna on 28/07/2022.”

Abiodun explained further that the suspect “claimed that he was arrested in Abuja since 2020 for the offence of criminal conspiracy, armed robbery and receiving stolen property and was remanded in the facility for the above-mentioned offence he committed.”

The statement however stated that the Commissioner of Police Niger State Command, CP Monday Bala Kuryas, has commended the effort of the police operatives and directed the immediate transfer of the inmate to the custodial centre for further necessary action.

Meanwhile, “the Police Boss has equally admonished members of the public to be more vigilant in their various localities and avoid harbouring a stranger to be roaming about within the environment as criminal intentions may not be quickly known in order to prevent any ugly incident,” the PPRO stated.