Lagos upgrades LAGFERRY fleet with new engines acquisition

Lagos State government has upgraded its ferry fleet with a new engine acquisition in its determination to boost Lagos Ferry Services (LAGFERRY) efficiency as a functional alternative to decongest road traffic and effectively address the okada menace in the state.

Managing Director of LAGFERRY, Hon. Abdoulbaq Ladi Balogun, said this while taking delivery of the new engines, expressing satisfaction and confidence that the new engines would ensure optimal performance of their boats and provide passengers with comfort, safety and commuting satisfaction.

Balogun commended the state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for his passionate commitment and consistent massive investment in water transportation “as a viable alternative to decongest road traffic and most importantly, to bring to fruition, the functional Multi-Modal transportation system as envisaged in the iconic Strategic Transportation MasterPlan of the Lagos Development Blueprint.”

This was just as the LAGFERRY boss assured passengers on boats belonging to the agency of their continued safety, adding that they would equally “experience fastest and most comfortable time sailing to their various destinations.”

Balogun, while reiterating the state government’s commitment to safety on the waterways through strengthening the enforcement of rules and regulations, called for more private sector investments to tap into the wide possibilities in the Blue Ocean Economy for steady returns.

He further assured that their investments would be aided with the provision of quality Marine Transport Infrastructures being newly constructed and upgraded, as well as stricter enforcement of regulations and control of boat operations in the State, in line with international standards.

“This government, through LAGFERRY, is showing the types of boats needed on its waterways and also emphasizing on the need for boat operators to ensure adequate training of crews and regular maintenance of boats,” the LAGFERRY boss said.

Balogun further assured that government would continuously seek to encourage and create a conducive atmosphere for private sector participation by constantly opening up new routes, dredging the waterways and constructing new terminals/jetties, urging the Lagos commuters to embrace the waterways, being the safest, fastest, environmentally friendly and as a viable alternative to decongest road traffic.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lagos upgrades LAGFERRY fleet…