24 hours after appearing in video, terrorists release victim after N100m ransom payment

One of the victims of the Kaduna train attack who appeared in a viral video released by the terrorists yesterday (Sunday) and was pleading with the international community to secure their freedom, Hassan Usman Lawal, has regained his freedom.

Speaking in the video, Lawal called on countries like France, the United Kingdom, United Nations, and Saudi Arabia to come to their aid since the Federal Government has failed to secure their release.

However, in a dramatic turn of events, he was released on Monday morning and handed over to his family.

The Nigerian Tribune gathered that the victim has since joined his family in the Unguwar Rimi area of Kaduna metropolis on Monday afternoon.

A family member who pleaded for anonymity revealed that N100 million was paid to the terrorists before they agreed to release him.

“My elder brother paid N50 million, while friends, sympathisers paid the remaining balance. We are happy to see our brother back.

“On behalf of our family, we thank Nigerians for their prayers and support during these most difficult times. We never envisaged we would see him alive, especially when we saw him on the video yesterday.

“We couldn’t sleep. We were all awake, praying fervently for their release. We will pray for the release of the remaining ones who are still in captivity.

“Right now we are on our way to the hospital so that he will be properly examined.”

