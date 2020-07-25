Lagos traffic calm as FG closes Adeniji-Oworonshoki section of Third Mainland bridge ― NIWA

By Tola Adenubi - Lagos
Third Mainland bridge
Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo Olu, first from left, during the official closure of Third Mainland bridge for repairs on Saturday in Lagos

Traffic in Lagos was devoid of gridlock and hassles, on Saturday, following the closure of the Adeniji inbound Oworoshonki section of the Third Mainland bridge by the Federal Government at exactly 11:59 pm on Friday.

Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo Olu, first from left, during the official closure of Third Mainland bridge for repairs on Saturday in Lagos

When Tribune Online went through some of the usual hot spots of Lagos traffic like the Ikorodu Road, Western Avenue, Third Mainland bridge inbound Lagos Island, Marina, there was free flow of traffic despite the closure of a section of the Third Mainland bridge. Many of the usual traffic hot spots were seen under control with a heavy presence of traffic enforcement officers on ground.

Partial closure of Third Mainland bridge and use of one lane of the bridge after it was officially closed on Saturday for repair.

However, some motorists who spoke with the Tribune Online attributed the free flow of traffic to the fact that the bridge was closed on a weekend.

According to Idris Adisa, a commercial vehicle operator, “the free flow of traffic is because today is Saturday, and there is no rush to go to work from people on the mainland.

“I am sure that Monday won’t be as free as this because many people who live on the mainland work on the Island. We hope things don’t get out of hand on Monday because of the rush usually associated with Mondays.”

