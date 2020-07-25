Traffic in Lagos was devoid of gridlock and hassles, on Saturday, following the closure of the Adeniji inbound Oworoshonki section of the Third Mainland bridge by the Federal Government at exactly 11:59 pm on Friday.

When Tribune Online went through some of the usual hot spots of Lagos traffic like the Ikorodu Road, Western Avenue, Third Mainland bridge inbound Lagos Island, Marina, there was free flow of traffic despite the closure of a section of the Third Mainland bridge. Many of the usual traffic hot spots were seen under control with a heavy presence of traffic enforcement officers on ground.

However, some motorists who spoke with the Tribune Online attributed the free flow of traffic to the fact that the bridge was closed on a weekend.

According to Idris Adisa, a commercial vehicle operator, “the free flow of traffic is because today is Saturday, and there is no rush to go to work from people on the mainland.

“I am sure that Monday won’t be as free as this because many people who live on the mainland work on the Island. We hope things don’t get out of hand on Monday because of the rush usually associated with Mondays.”

