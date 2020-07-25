Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu, Obasa, others hail Oniru’s strides in public service

National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, among others have felicitated the Oniru of Iruland, Oba AbdulWasiu ‘Gbolahan Lawal, who attained the age of 50 on Friday, lauding his significant strides in his public career, while describing him as a committed humanist and astute administrator.

Other dignitaries, who also identified with the monarch on the occasion, include the Lagos State deputy governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; the Speaker, State House of Assembly, Hon. Mudasiru Obasa; the Elegushi of Ikate Land, Oba Saheed Elegushi; captains of industry, agriculture facilitators, National Coordinator of Women Arise and Change Initiatives (WACI), Dr. Joe Odunmakin, St. Gregs Old Boys, among others.

Tinubu while rejoicing with the Oniru on attaining the golden age, extolled his good virtues, saying the monarch had recorded significant strides in his public career traversing sectors such as governance, security, youth development, empowerment and housing delivery, among others.

The former Lagos State governor, while saying his joy on this important landmark knows no bounds, having mentored and monitored Oba Lawal’s career development as a superb police officer and excellent public servant in the state, noted that his accomplishment in life must be “why this occasion of your attainment of the golden age has attracted so much love and public interest.

“Kabiyesi, as you attain this golden age of wisdom and maturity, I wish to commend your unflinching commitment to service and loyalty, a virtue that is fast becoming a rare commodity in our society today,” Tinubu said.

Tinubu recalled that the monarch, who served as his Aide de Camp, and later served in various capacities under his successor-governors, declared that ” your contribution to my success as the governor of Lagos State.

“I recalled with nostalgia your contribution to my success as the governor of Lagos State.

“As Aide de Camp, you discharged your duties with the utmost professionalism, competence, and dedication. As Special Adviser and later commissioner in the cabinet of my successor-governors, you were brilliant, diligent and resourceful.

“Your versatility was on display as you crisscrossed the Ministries of Agriculture and Housing as three-time commissioner. I saw and indeed share your passion and commitment in ensuring that Lagos State is not only the commercial and financial hub of Nigeria but also a key player in the agricultural value-chain in the country and beyond,” APC national leader stated.

Lagos State governor, Mr. Sanwo-Olu, on his part, equally rejoiced with Oba Lawal for the golden jubilee birthday celebration, describing him as a committed humanist and astute administrator.

According to Sanwo-Olu, the oba, while serving then as the state commissioner for agriculture brought so much positive energy and transformational change to the sector in line with his administration’s THEMES Agenda.

“I rejoice with the Oniru of Iruland, HRM Abdulwasiu Gbolahan Lawal on his 50th Birthday. Kabiyesi is a committed humanist who served as a police officer and later distinguished himself as an astute administrator who served in Lagos as Commissioner. During his service as Hon. Commissioner of Agriculture, Oba Lawal brought positive energy and transformational change to the sector in line with our THEMES Agenda,” the governor said.

He, therefore, prayed God to grant the monarch many more fruitful years and continuous service to humanity.

“On behalf of the people of Lagos, I wish Kabiyesi many more fruitful years and continuous service to humanity,” Sanwo-Olu said.