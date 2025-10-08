Lagos: OBIdient Movement clears air on nomination list

The OBIdient Movement has dismissed reports circulating in some media outlets on the purported list of nominees into its Lagos State Coordinating Council, describing them as false and misleading.

In a statement co-signed by Rev. Ime James, Oloye Adegboyega Adeniji, and March Oyinki, the Southwest Coordinating Council of the movement said the published list did not originate from the national leadership, emphasising that it was the product of a five-month consultative process conducted solely by the Southwest Advisory Council under the leadership of Hon. Seyi Sowunmi.

According to the communiqué, the regional body said it engaged a broad spectrum of stakeholders across Lagos, including 2023 election aspirants, elected lawmakers, elder statesmen, and major support groups to ensure inclusivity and fair representation from all local government areas.

The Lagos OBIdient Movement clarified that the list was formally transmitted to the National Council, led by Dr Yunusa Tanko, on October 1, 2025, for ratification, and not produced by the national leadership as some reports claimed.

Acknowledging that a few local government areas were not fully represented in the initial draft, the regional body said corrective consultations were already underway to resolve any omissions.

“For the record, the Southwest Advisory Council, led by Hon. Seyi Sowunmi, consulted extensively with elected members of the House of Representatives in Lagos, 2023 aspirants, respected stakeholders, elder statesmen, and various Obidient support groups across the state.

“The final executive list was the outcome of over five months of diligent effort to identify the most qualified, articulate, and resourceful members drawn from support groups, Local Government areas, and the general public.

“It is important to clarify that at no point did the National Leadership, including Dr. Yunusa Tanko, participate in producing this list. It was solely the responsibility of the Southwest Coordinating Council and was officially released on 1st October 2025 to the National Council of the Obidient Movement for ratification.

“We acknowledge that a few Local Government Areas were not fully captured in the initial draft. The Regional Coordinating Council is already addressing these gaps through ongoing meetings and consultations.

“We emphasise that the reports in question are inaccurate and misleading. Our objective remains to project inclusivity and uphold the 5Cs creed of the Obidient Movement — Character, Competence, Capacity, Compassion, and Commitment,” the statement partly read.

The statement reaffirmed the movement’s dedication to transparency, fairness, and inclusivity guided by its 5Cs creed, while reiterating its commitment to “rescue Lagos and Nigeria from further economic and social decline under the APC.”