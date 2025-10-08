Niger Works Ministry pledges transparency in 2026 budget implementation

The Niger State Ministry of Works and Infrastructural Development has reaffirmed its commitment to promoting transparency, accountability, and effective use of public funds in the implementation of the 2026 budget.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Hassan Baba Estu, stated this on Tuesday during the presentation of the Ministry’s 2026 budget screening at the Niger State Planning Commission in Minna.

According to him, the 2026 budget proposal represents an exercise in promoting good governance by ensuring that every kobo allocated is expended in line with the government’s development priorities.

He explained that once the budget is passed, the ministry would implement it strictly in accordance with the approved projects and sound financial management practices.

The Permanent Secretary, who was represented by the Director of Public Buildings, Salihu Muhammad Wanigi, noted that the Ministry’s 2025 capital budget implementation faced significant challenges.

Wanigi identified the timely release of funds as the major constraint affecting several civil engineering works and public building projects across the state.

He noted that civil engineering projects, which constitute the largest portion of the ministry’s capital budget, recorded an implementation rate of 15.4 per cent during the 2025 fiscal year.

In contrast, he emphasised that the public buildings sector achieved only 0.39 per cent, indicating serious difficulties in accessing funds for project execution.

Wanigi further disclosed that the Ministry’s overall capital budget utilisation stood at 14.57 per cent, a figure he described as “a critical reflection of funding challenges that slowed down the pace of infrastructural development.”

He, however, expressed optimism that with improved funding mechanisms in 2026, the ministry would deliver better results in road construction, public building maintenance, and other infrastructural development initiatives.

Also speaking at the event, the Permanent Secretary of the Niger State Planning Commission, Hajiya Aishatu Teni Usman, commended the Ministry of Works for its detailed budget presentation.

She appealed to all ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) in the state to remove non-governmental organisations (NGOs) from their budget proposals to ensure proper alignment with government priorities.

Hajiya Aishatu Teni urged all MDAs to ensure that funds released for projects are utilised strictly for their intended purposes, promoting accountability and efficiency in service delivery.

She further welcomed the ministry’s team to the 2026 budget proposal exercise, encouraging them to remain steadfast in their efforts toward the state’s infrastructural transformation.

Meanwhile, those who accompanied the Permanent Secretary to the presentation included Gambo Alhaji Adamu, Director of Administration, Alhaji Aliyu Umar, Director of Finance; Farouk Umar Audi, Managing Director, Nigoroma; QS Ashiya Alfa, Acting Director DPRs; QS Solomon Baba, Director of Quantity Surveying, and Engr Nasiru Ibrahim, Deputy Director of Engineering Services.

Others were Comrade Ismaila Saba Favu, Information Officer, ESV Fatima Babababu, Assistant Director, Lands, and Mallam Haruna Aliyu Kagara, Staff Officer.

