Five detained over alleged assassination attempt on Ecuador’s President Noboa

Five people have been arrested following what officials described as an attempted assassination of Ecuador’s President Daniel Noboa.

According to the government, about 500 protesters threw rocks at the president’s car during a demonstration.

The country’s energy and environment minister said there were “signs of bullet damage” on the vehicle, though Noboa was unharmed.

A video shared by the president’s office shows protesters pelting a vehicle with stones and three small holes visible on one of its windows.

The Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (Conaie), which is leading a nationwide strike, claimed the five detainees were “arbitrarily arrested.”

Noboa’s office said those held would face charges of terrorism and attempted assassination.

The alleged attack comes amid two weeks of unrest sparked by the government’s decision to end diesel subsidies. The move has led to widespread protests and roadblocks across several regions.

Conaie has accused the government of repressing peaceful demonstrators, while officials insist the protesters’ actions have turned criminal.

The government said scrapping the subsidy would save $1.1 billion annually, which could be redirected to small-scale farmers and the transport sector.

Last week, Ecuador’s President Noboa and his convoy were also attacked while he was travelling with diplomats from the UN, EU, Italy, and the Vatican to deliver aid to affected communities.

The president later posted images of damaged vehicles from the incident on social media.

Security forces have reported several injuries among soldiers during the unrest. Conaie said one protester was killed in recent clashes.

The organisation has a history of political influence, having led mass movements that ousted three presidents between 1997 and 2005.

(BBC)

