Lagos governor commends Ecobank on support during lockdown

THE Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo- Olu has commended Ecobank Nigeria for donating food items to support the state government’s relief efforts to mitigate the effects of the lockdown on citizens due to the coronavirus.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Agriculture, Prince Gbolahan Lawal, who received the items and spoke on behalf of the governor, said Ecobank has always been a good corporate citizen of the state. He assured that the items would be deployed for the purpose they are meant for.

“I want to place on record that as a government, we are pleased with Ecobank, the pan African bank for identifying with the good people of Lagos state at this moment of need.

“We will ensure the distribution is transparent and the items get to the indigent people who are vulnerable and therefore most affected by the lockdown.”

I enjoin Lagosians to continue in their cooperation with the state government’s several initiatives at checking the spread of the global pandemic such as the lockdown and social distancing campaign. There is light at the end of the tunnel.” The governor stated.

Earlier, Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, Patrick Akinwuntan who was represented by Head, Agribusiness, Moji Oguntoyinbo, said the donation is part of the bank’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives to support those in need within the environment where the bank does business.

He disclosed that the Bank is doing similar donation to other states across the country.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

FG Launches Free E-Learning Portals For Primary, Secondary School Students

THE Federal Government has launched free e-learning portals for all students in primary and secondary schools following the closure of schools nationwide to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic… Read full story

PHOTOS: Man Who Had 281 Children From 47 Wives Dies At 73 In Angola

About a thousand mourners and sympathisers flouted Angolan president João Lourenço’s directive banning large gatherings – as a measure to curtail the spread of coronavirus – to pay their last respects to Francisco Tchikuteny Sabalo, the man who fathered 281 children from 47 wives at Mungongo Island in Angola on April 19… Read full story

UK To Start Trials On Whether Plasma Could Help COVID-19 Patients

Britain is to start trials to see whether plasma collected from donors who have recovered from COVID-19 could be an effective treatment for patients who are severely unwell with the disease. Up to 5,000 severely ill patients with COVID-19 could soon be treated each week with plasma as part of a new approach to treating the virus… Read full story

Four Docked In Ondo Over Murder Of Fasoranti’s Daughter

Four persons were on Friday arraigned before an Akure Chief Magistrate’s court for the murder of daughter of Afenifere leader, Mrs. Funke Olakunri. The four accused persons, Muhammed Shehu, 26; Mazaje Lawal, 40; Adamu Adamu, 60 and Awalu Abubakar, 25, were arraigned on a three-count charge of conspiracy… Read full story