Unemployment not an excuse for idleness —Onimisi

Segun Onimisi, the founder of Teqpixels Digital Services is an entrepreneur who is vast in web designing. In this interview with RUKIYAT BAKARE, he speaks on his entrepreneurial voyage and why he is passionate about youth development.

What motivated you to go in to web designing?

Few years back, I gave a web designer a job to do for me, an affiliate website to be precise, he did the job and delivered but not to my expectations .So I asked him to modify it but after trying his best there was no much difference and he told me that was the best he could deliver. He gave me the control panel of the site and the back end of the site.Out of my dissatisfaction,I thought, “can’t I do it myself “? So, I went online to learn few things on it but unfortunately, I scattered the whole thing, and that helped develop my interest in learning web design.

What is Teqpixels digital services all about?

Teqpixels Digital Services is a full- stack creative digital agency. We offer various digital services.We also find solutions such as web design,digital marketing and digital branding to business and individuals.

What has the experience been like since you became a web designer?

Well, it has not been easy since the establishment of the brand in 2016. When I started it, I couldn’t afford the luxury to go for a formal training, I started learning it myself from the internet, doing trial and error,rising and falling, burning data and having sleepless nights.But all those things are now experience today and I can say it is all fun to me now.

What was your start-up capital?

Our business is basically service oriented, so,this helped me to start out with nothing. My start-up capital was human capital (the skill I had acquired), my smart phone which I use for online marketing. Every other thing came out of these.

How did you raise funding for your venture?

I raised it through personal savings and multi-level marketing. I actually had no one to help me with funding when I started,so I had to discipline myself by saving some percentage of my profit anytime I got a new job,likewise, I had to join some contribution schemes. I joined some marketing companies part-time where I made reasonable income, which I pumped into my business,and was also involved in network marketing also known as multi-level marketing (MLM) which really helped me.

Did you experience failures? If so, what did you learn from them?

Yes,our first office was closed down at a point and I had to pay off my only staff then, after which I started working from home. It was a big headache for me.The major problem then was lack of good system of administration, after which I started reading books on business and business system. I got to realise there is difference between having a skill and having a business around it. I had to learn how to build a brand and balancing it with the skills.

Who has been your greatest inspiration?

Robert Kiyosaki. He has been of great inspiration to me through his writing.

What business related book has inspired you the most?

Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert by Robert Kiyosaki.

What has been your most satisfying moment in business?

My most satisfying moment was when I got a call of a new client from France who wanted me to design a website for his organisation. Iwas very excited and felt satisfied.

Are there other challenges you have faced so far?

There are lots of them.At first, financial challenges.At a point I couldn’t afford some basic gadgets and full access to internet. I remember sometimes I had to go to cybercafé to buy airtime in order to use their computer system.Another is, getting clients and dealing with difficult clients, amongst others.

Do you have empowerment and skills acquisition programmes?

As part of our corporate social responsibility, we take every advantage to give back to the society by organising free short trainings both online and offline. This led to us partnering with DerayoVocational Limited, recently. We trained about one thousand secondary school students in Oyo state on photography.We hope to do more in the nearest future.

What is your approach to marketing?

Primarily, we focus on digital marketing using all the available marketing means online.Most of our new clients are gotten through this and others through referrals.

Where do you see Teqpixels Digital Services in the next 5 years?

In the next 5 years, we would have become one of the established digital agencies in Nigeria, creating more digital and tech solutions to the world and also creating more job opportunities.

Have you considered any alliance/partnership?

No. I haven’t considered any for now

How do you define success?

Success to me is the fulfilment you get after putting your best in doing what you love.

Do you believe there are definite steps that lead to being a successful entrepreneur?

Yes, I believe hard-work,smart-work,consistency,not giving up,believing in yourself, trust in God,and learning from others are formulas to becoming a successful entrepreneur.

What Advice do you have for unemployed youths?

This is my advice to the unemployed youths: get out and engage yourself with something. Unemployment is not an excuse; you can learn a skill and be good at it within 6 months. You can actually learn webdesign in 3 months.Though starting a business is not an easy task but you can start building something while looking for job.Also, you don’t have to wait till you have all the resources, like I would always say, ‘If you can think enough, what you have is enough to start.If you have an idea just start building it.’

What would you have done differently aside from this?

I would have been a teacher.Teaching financial accounting in a classroom or become a fulltime network marketer.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

FG Launches Free E-Learning Portals For Primary, Secondary School Students

THE Federal Government has launched free e-learning portals for all students in primary and secondary schools following the closure of schools nationwide to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic… Read full story

PHOTOS: Man Who Had 281 Children From 47 Wives Dies At 73 In Angola

About a thousand mourners and sympathisers flouted Angolan president João Lourenço’s directive banning large gatherings – as a measure to curtail the spread of coronavirus – to pay their last respects to Francisco Tchikuteny Sabalo, the man who fathered 281 children from 47 wives at Mungongo Island in Angola on April 19… Read full story

UK To Start Trials On Whether Plasma Could Help COVID-19 Patients

Britain is to start trials to see whether plasma collected from donors who have recovered from COVID-19 could be an effective treatment for patients who are severely unwell with the disease. Up to 5,000 severely ill patients with COVID-19 could soon be treated each week with plasma as part of a new approach to treating the virus… Read full story

Four Docked In Ondo Over Murder Of Fasoranti’s Daughter

Four persons were on Friday arraigned before an Akure Chief Magistrate’s court for the murder of daughter of Afenifere leader, Mrs. Funke Olakunri. The four accused persons, Muhammed Shehu, 26; Mazaje Lawal, 40; Adamu Adamu, 60 and Awalu Abubakar, 25, were arraigned on a three-count charge of conspiracy… Read full story