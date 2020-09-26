Lagos common entrance exam into model colleges to be CBT alone 2021 ― Commissioner

Beginning from next year, the Lagos State government will make the common entrance examinations into its model colleges and upgraded junior secondary school strictly computer-based test (CBT) examination.

At the moment, the exam is being conducted in two versions, CBT and paper and pencil(PPT) format giving every candidate a choice to make.

The state’s Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, gave this revelation on Saturday while inaugurating the commencement of this year’s edition and the CBT version of the examination at the headquarters of the state’s Examinations Board at Iyana-Ipaja, Agege, where the CBT format always holds.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mrs Abosede Adelaja, the commissioner said the decision to start conducting the exam which is for primary six pupils strictly online is to be in conformity with best global practices.

She said only 210 candidates against 125 of that of last year edition chose to write this year’s exam with the computer and that 47 of them participated on Saturday while the rest 163 would have their turn between next Monday and Wednesday at the same venue.

Mrs Adefisayo, in a statement by the public relations officer of the state’s Examinations Board, Mr Fatai Bakare, added that up to 8,000 others would do a handwritten version of the exam in paper and pencil on Saturday, October 3rd across the six education districts in the state.

She implored parents and guardians to encourage their children and wards on the use of modern -technology gadgets not only because it is the way to go nowadays but also because of the incorporation of technology into the school curriculum.

While also urging the pupils to put in their best as only limited space is available for admission, she emphasised that the admission would be strictly on merit.

Lagos State has a total of 16 model colleges and Vetland Grammar School Agege as the upgraded secondary school into which the candidates are seeking admission across the state.

Mr Bakare had earlier told Sunday Tribune that while up to 12, 000 candidates sat the exam last year, this year’s total figure is yet to be collated due to coronavirus pandemic.

