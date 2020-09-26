Jegede laments bad state of roads in Ondo communities

The governorship candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming governorship election in Ondo state, Mr Eyitayo Jegede, has lamented the deplorable state of most roads in the state, describing it is a reflection of bad governance.

Jegede who made this observation while on a campaign tour in Ore, Odigbo Local Government Area of the state said he has traversed virtually all communities in the state and noticed that the roads in most communities suffered neglect in terms of the good road network.

“I have gone round the local government and I have discovered that the major problem facing your communities is lack of good roads; and when the roads are bad, there cannot be any meaningful development in such area.

“This is the situation in virtually all communities across the state, and it is a reflection of bad governance.

“If you vote for us, rest assured that these roads will be attended to; because. we know that a good road is a booster for other forms of development,” he said.

Jegede assured farmers in Kajola, Oniparaga, Ago Alaye, Omifon and Ore communities farmers of financial empowerment, to enable them to embark on large-scale mechanised farming.

“Our people should not be going to Kano, Sokoto or Benue State before they could buy rice, beans or yam.

“Our farmers should be able to make them available here, even at a very minimal cost,” he said.

He, however, appealed to every relevant agency handling the election process to ensure that the October 10 governorship poll is free and fair, and devoid of violence and bloodshed.

“Just do your best and let’s leave the rest; He (God) is the one that can enthrone and can also dethrone,” he added.

