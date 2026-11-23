The Lagos State House of Assembly has adopted the report of the House Committee on Housing titled “Lagos State Tenancy Bill, 2025”, marking another significant step towards establishing a comprehensive legal framework for regulating landlord-tenant relationships and the recovery of premises across the state.

The proposed legislation, titled “A Bill for a Law to Regulate the Relationship Between Landlords and Tenants, Including the Procedure for the Recovery of Premises in Lagos State and for Other Connected Matters”, seeks to provide a more structured and transparent framework for tenancy arrangements in the state.

It will be recalled that the Bill had earlier undergone a public hearing on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, where stakeholders in the housing sector, legal profession, real estate industry, government institutions and civil society organisations made submissions and recommendations towards strengthening the proposed legislation.

Presenting the report, the Chairman of the Committee on Housing, Hon. Olusegun Ege, stated that the Bill is aimed at addressing prevailing challenges in the rental sector while clearly defining the rights, responsibilities and obligations of landlords and tenants and providing appropriate procedures for the recovery of premises.

The proposed law is expected to promote a more orderly rental market, strengthen the administration of tenancy agreements and provide a clearer legal framework for resolving disputes arising from landlord-tenant relationships.

Following the presentation of the report, the sitting, which was presided over by the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. (Dr.) Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa, subsequently adopted the recommendations of the Committee as the resolution of the House.

This initiative represents a further step in the legislative process towards reforming tenancy regulation in Lagos State, with particular attention to the need for fairness, accountability and protection of the interests of both property owners and tenants.