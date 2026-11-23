The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), on Monday, condemned recent attacks within and around certain mosques, describing such incidents as not only reprehensible, condemnable, unconscionable and unacceptable, but also fundamentally at variance with the teachings of Islam.

The apex Islamic body in Nigeria, in a statement signed by its Secretary-General, Professor Is-haq Oloyede, and made available to Tribune Online in Abuja, declared that a mosque was not just a building but a sacred place, a sanctuary of worship and abode of peace for the remembrance of Allah, spiritual reflection, Islamic brotherhood and religious orientation.

According to the Council, the sanctity of a mosque and the lives, dignity and safety of those who worship therein are protected by the teachings of Islam.

“The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), under the leadership of its President-General, the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, CFR, mni, strongly condemns the recent attacks perpetrated by some individuals within and around certain mosques.

“The Council views the incidents with grave concern and considers any hostility, particularly within mosques, reprehensible, condemnable, unconscionable, unacceptable and fundamentally at variance with the teachings, values and spirit of Islam.

“It is an act to be avoided by every Muslim who desires the pleasure, and not the wrath, of the Almighty Allah.

“As Nigerians prepare for the 2027 elections, it must be reiterated to Muslims that a mosque is not just a building. It is a sacred place, a sanctuary of worship and abode of peace for the remembrance of Allah, spiritual reflection, Islamic brotherhood and religious orientation.

“Its sanctity, as well as the lives, dignity and safety of those who worship therein, is protected by the teachings of Islam.

“The Almighty Allah (SWT) declares in the Glorious Qur’an: ‘And who is more unjust than one who prevents the name of Allah from being mentioned in His mosques and strives towards their destruction?’ (Qur’an 2:114).

“In another verse, the Almighty Allah underscores the protection of places of worship, including mosques, in which His name is abundantly mentioned (Qur’an 22:40).

“The Prophet Muhammad (SAW) equally emphasised the sanctity of human life, dignity and peaceful coexistence. He said, ‘A Muslim is one from whose tongue and hand other Muslims are safe’ (Sahih al-Bukhari and Sahih Muslim),” Oloyede stated.

According to the Council, based on these Islamic teachings, there was “no room for violence, intimidation, harassment, assault or attacks that threaten people’s safety in the name of doctrinal differences, political disagreement, socio-economic grievances or any other cause”.

“All Muslims have equal rights in the mosque, and at no point should the right of any worshipper be violated under any guise within or outside the mosque premises.

“While Islam recognises the right of individuals to express grievances, it enjoins wisdom, restraint, justice, moderation and peaceful engagement in doing so,” the Council stated.

It submitted that, “Grievances should be pursued in the right places through dialogue, constructive advocacy, lawful and peaceful engagements with relevant individuals and institutions, recourse to the courts and other legitimate mechanisms of justice.

“The Almighty Allah (SWT) enjoins Muslims to ‘cooperate in righteousness and piety, but do not cooperate in sin and aggression’ (Qur’an 5:2).”

It added that no grievance, however genuine or contrived for expediency, should become a justification for violence, the violation of human dignity or the desecration of the Houses of Allah.

“The mosques are under obligation not only to facilitate the arrest of violators of their sanctity but also to make their video clips available to law enforcement agencies.”

The Council, however, urged leaders across all strata, including political actors, to exercise restraint, avoid inflammatory statements and refrain from actions or rhetoric capable of escalating tension or disrupting public peace.

“We equally urge our political actors across spectra, religious leaders, community leaders and members of the public to exercise restraint, avoid inflammatory statements and refrain from actions or rhetoric capable of escalating tension or disrupting public peace.

“They should also stop, henceforth, from desecrating the mosques through acts of violence and desist from embarrassing the nation,” it stated.

The NSCIA then reiterated its unwavering commitment to peace, justice, dialogue, national unity and Nigeria’s stability.

According to the Council, “We shall continue to engage constructively with the government, those in whom Allah has vested authority, security agencies and other stakeholders in the pursuit of a peaceful, secure and harmonious Nigeria where the rights, lives and religious freedoms of all citizens are respected and protected.”