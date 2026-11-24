In this interview with CHRISTIAN APPOLOS, Comrade James Eustace, Assistant General Secretary of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and its focal person on migration, explains why, stronger trade union advocacy and improved migration governance are critical to protecting migrant workers and advancing regional development.

Labour migration remains a major issue within the ECOWAS region. Why is it important for member states to harmonise border rules and strengthen the protection of migrant workers?

Migration is a complex issue with security, economic, social, climatic and developmental implications. It cannot be viewed from only one perspective. The state has the commanding role in migration governance because it determines who enters its territory and who is allowed to stay.

However, migration governance is better managed through multilateralism and the involvement of all relevant actors in society. This is why we are advocating collaboration among governments, trade unions, employers and civil society organisations.

The Nigeria-Côte d’Ivoire migration corridor involves Nigeria, Benin, Togo, Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire. These countries share land borders, and many of the challenges experienced by people crossing those borders are common to all of them. If we can develop common ideas, strategies and actions, we will be able to promote labour mobility, protect the rights of migrants and address the challenges associated with cross-border movement. Our objective is to ensure that trade unions become vanguards of advocacy for the protection of the labour and human rights of migrants, while also championing free movement and mobility in line with ECOWAS protocols.

What are the major challenges confronting migrants and workers who move across these borders, despite the ECOWAS free movement arrangement?

One very prominent challenge is extortion and exploitation. Many people who use the land borders along this corridor are extorted. This is partly due to poor knowledge of ECOWAS instruments, both among travellers and some border control and security agencies. Some of the officers responsible for border control are not sufficiently familiar with the ECOWAS instruments.

Corruption is also a major factor driving extortion and exploitation, particularly of people who cross the borders daily. These include informal-sector traders who travel across the borders to conduct their businesses and return home. These people are part of the working class, and they are also labour migrants.

Another challenge is the absence of harmonised travel rules and policies. You may cross from Nigeria into Benin through the Seme border and discover that different rules and practices apply on the other side. If these rules and practices can be harmonised, movement will become much more seamless.

Language is also a challenge. Because of the language differences within the corridor, travellers are sometimes unnecessarily abused or delayed. We have also observed that many people who cross these borders do not comply with prescribed procedures and eventually fall into irregular status. This is why information and awareness creation are very important.

The ECOWAS Protocol guarantees free movement within the region. Does this mean citizens of member states can reside in any other ECOWAS country for as long as they wish?

No. The ECOWAS free movement arrangement is not unlimited. The protocol provides for a stay of up to 90 days, after which a person is expected to regularise their residence or return to their country. However, you find people who have stayed for nine years without registering their status in the host country. When you try to explain the rules to them, they may say, “I am an ECOWAS citizen.” But being an ECOWAS citizen does not give you the right to reside in another ECOWAS country for as long as you wish. The provision is 90 days, which is three months. This is why information and awareness creation are very important. People need to understand the instruments and mechanisms available to promote free movement and mobility within the corridor.

Trade unions represent workers who are affected by these challenges. How are they collaborating with governments and other agencies to reduce exploitation and abuse of migrant workers?

The truth is that many trade unions within this country have not yet made labour migration a core trade union issue. As a result, collaboration across this corridor is still limited. There is, however, stronger collaboration between the Ghana Trades Union Congress and the Nigeria Labour Congress. This may be due to our level of awareness and also the similarity of our languages.

But, I can tell you, as the focal person on migration for the NLC, that I do not know who the focal person on migration is at the Confédération Syndicale du Bénin (CSB). Perhaps this meeting is the first time I am interacting with someone from Benin who is working in this area. That is the importance of collaboration. We are able to come together, share ideas and exchange information.

We may not all be at the same level in terms of our advancement in promoting labour migration governance. But through this collaboration, we can learn from one another and share best practices. Those who are not yet very advanced can learn from those who have made progress, so that we can eventually reach a common level of understanding and action.

Some observers believe trade unions are taking the lead in advocating easier movement and the protection of migrant workers, while governments appear less visible. What is your assessment?

In migration theory, migration is fundamentally an issue of sovereignty. The state has the commanding role in migration governance. It determines who enters its territory and who is allowed to stay. However, trade unions have a role to play through what we call the whole-of-government and whole-of-society approaches. This is the approach the Nigerian government has adopted, although some other countries may not have fully embraced it. Some governments still believe that migration is purely a state issue.

Where trade unions have become active is in recognising that migrants are workers.

Studies have shown that about 85 to 90 percent of migrants are labour migrants. Whether people migrate initially as labour migrants or not, many eventually become workers. Someone may migrate as a student, but after graduation, they may take up employment. Someone may migrate as a refugee or an asylum seeker, or as a displaced person, but eventually they may have to find economic means of survival. That is where trade unions come in.

We believe that the future of trade unions is closely linked to migrants. Therefore, labour migration should be a core trade union issue.

However, we must also acknowledge that not every trade union shares this belief, or that every union that does share it is fully committed to driving the issue forward. Migration governance is a state responsibility, but it is better managed through multilateralism and the involvement of all relevant actors in society.

Many Nigerians associate migration mainly with travelling to Europe or America. How significant is migration within the ECOWAS region, and why should governments pay greater attention to it?

Research and studies have shown that there is more South-South migration than South–North migration. More people move within this corridor than the number of people who travel to Europe and America. Migration is driven largely by proximity. It is easier for a Nigerian to enter Benin than to travel to Europe. If you consider the number of people who cross the border between Lagos, Badagry and Seme every day, the total number of people who cross that border in a year may be far greater than the number of Nigerians who travel to Europe. Migration is therefore more regional than interregional.

The narrative has often focused on South–North migration, but that is not the full reality. The truth is that there is more migration within the ECOWAS region than between the ECOWAS region and Europe.

That is why we believe we must pay greater attention to regional migration. Our idea of cross-border collaboration is not just about movement. It is also about advocacy and engaging our governments to make our countries more conducive for young people and migrants.

If the Nigerian government, for instance, puts the right policies in place, creates decent jobs and ensures that infrastructure works, people may be less tempted to leave the country. If those conditions are absent, people are more likely to seek opportunities elsewhere.

Beyond protecting migrant workers, what economic and developmental benefits would Nigeria and other ECOWAS countries derive from properly implementing free movement protocols and harmonising border rules?

There are many benefits. Cross-border trade, for instance, would become more seamless and more beneficial. Nigeria has many products that can be exported to these countries, while they also have products that can come into Nigeria.

Movement would also make it easier to share expertise and knowledge.

Whether we like it or not, ECOWAS is regarded as one of the most integrated regional blocs in Africa, perhaps second only to the European Union. Some people may even argue that ECOWAS is more advanced than the EU in certain aspects of integration.

Why? Because I can travel to Ghana without applying for a visa. So, the ECOWAS arrangement makes movement easier and promotes regional integration. It reinforces the idea that we belong to a common community.

For trade unions, it also strengthens solidarity. When workers can move freely and engage with one another, it becomes easier to build cooperation and solidarity across borders.

What should trade unions, governments and other stakeholders do to ensure that cross-border migration becomes safer, more orderly and beneficial to workers and the economies of the region?

What we are trying to achieve is to ensure that trade unions at the national level become vanguards of advocacy for the protection of the labour and human rights of migrants.

We also want them to champion free movement and mobility in line with ECOWAS protocols.

If trade unions, governments and other actors develop a common understanding and agree to work together, we can help reduce the challenges associated with cross-border mobility and their negative effects.

The important thing is to build synergy and work collectively.

We need to promote peace and security, address the factors driving irregular and forced migration, improve awareness of ECOWAS instruments and ensure that migrants understand the procedures required to regularise their status.

Ultimately, our collaboration should not only facilitate cross-border movement. It should also contribute to making our countries better places to live and work.