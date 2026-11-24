SPEAKER of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Honourable Adeoye Aribasoye, has marked his 50th birthday with an empowerment programme for his constituents in Ikole Constituency II.

The outreach, held at Odo-Ayedun-Ekiti, targeted pupils, widows, elderly persons, farmers, small-scale traders and persons living with disabilities.

According to the Special Adviser on Media to the speaker, Babajide Agbeyo, under the programme, nearly 200 indigent pupils received new sewn school uniforms. Eight schools got 20 modern magnetic marker boards, while other schools received 140 lockers and chairs.

Small-scale business owners received N50,000 each. Farmers got agricultural equipment, while about 150 widows and elderly persons received cash and food items. Selected women were given grinding and sewing machines. Persons living with disabilities received wheelchairs and financial support.

Aribasoye said he chose empowerment over fanfare to restore dignity to the underprivileged.

He recalled how he was humiliated at a school assembly in 1985 over his tattered uniform; an experience he said shaped his resolve to ensure no child suffers similar indignity.

The event attracted traditional rulers, government officials and community leaders, including the Olu of Itapaji, Oba Azeez Adebanjo, and the Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Akin Oyebode, who praised his people-centred leadership.

In separate goodwill messages, Governor Biodun Oyebanji described Aribasoye’s rise from student activism to the speaker as a testament to hard work and discipline.

Former Governor Kayode Fayemi commended his steady progression and contributions to governance.