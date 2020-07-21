Kwara Speaker pledges accelerated passage of anti-rape bill

Latest News
By Biola Azeez - Ilorin
Kwara anti-rape bill, Kwara, House, LG, Kwara Assembly Speaker Salihu Danladi
Speaker, Kwara State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Salihu Yakubu Danladi.

Speaker, Kwara State House of Assembly, Yakubu Danladi-Salihu, has assured female folks in the state that the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Bill will be given accelerated passage, without jettisoning due process.

Speaking when members of the Women Empowerment and Youth Development Initiative (WOYODEV), a non-governmental organization, visited the Speaker at the Assembly complex, alongside other selected groups, Danladi-Salihu said that every action aimed at protecting mothers and children is aimed at safeguarding the nation.

The NGOs were coordinated by the Commissioner for Social Development and Women Affairs, Mrs Aremu Bose Deborah, at the advocacy visit in Ilorin.

“We received the VAPP bill and passed first reading on Thursday, July 16, 2020, and I want to assure you we will give it accelerated passage, as the ninth Assembly is known for efficiency in discharging our lawful duties. We will, however, ensure necessary legislative procedures are adhered to and also invite you all for a COVID-19- compliant public hearing, once we get to that stage.

“It is insane to rape, especially minors. It was part of issues that topped discussions at the recent meeting of Northern Speakers Forum and we are united to fight this menace head-on because it protects our mother and children”, the Speaker said.

The lawmaker also said that the Kwara state VAPP Bill will not only protect women, but men also would be protected under it, noting that there are also reports of cases of rape and violence against male individuals.

The Commissioner for Social Development and Women Affairs had earlier urged the State House of Assembly to speedily pass the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Bill while lauding the consideration of the bill by the ninth Assembly.

“VAPP is an emergency, we want an accelerated passage of the bill, considering the rampant cases of violence against women, to serve as a deterrent for perpetrators of crimes such as rape, adding that there are a number of children under age 13 undergoing treatment as a result of violence.

Speaking on behalf of the NGOs, Mrs Tosin Ajayi Apiriola, posited that VAPP, when passed and signed into law, will bridge the vacuum left by other laws that seek to protect the female folks.

No fewer than eight NGOs, including Women Empowerment and Youth Development Initiative (WOYODEV), National Orientation Agency (NOA), Foundation for Global Hope for Women and Children (GLOHWOC), Help Women Foundation and Olive Community Development Initiative were represented at the meeting.

 

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

THE ongoing investigative hearing into the allegations bordering on misappropriation of N81.5 billion by the management of Niger Delta  Development Commission (NDDC) was temporarily halted on Monday after the acting managing director of the commission, Professor Daniel Pondei fainted and was…Kwara anti-rape bill Read Full Story
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 562 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, with national toll now put at 37,225…Kwara anti-rape bill Read Full Story
The UK Government has entered partnerships with BioNtech/Pfizer and Valneva who are developing vaccines to protect against COVID-19. It has also secured early access to treatments containing COVID-19 neutralising antibodies from AstraZeneca, in order to treat those unable to receive vaccines, such as the…Kwara anti-rape bill Read Full Story
Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio on Monday gave a vivid account of how successive managements of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded multi-trillion naira contracts through contract splitting, over-pricing of contracts and other fraudulent acts…Kwara anti-rape bill Read Full Story
THE ongoing investigative hearing into the allegations bordering on misappropriation of N81.5 billion by the management of Niger Delta  Development Commission (NDDC) was temporarily halted on Monday after the acting managing director of the commission, Professor Daniel Pondei fainted and was…Kwara anti-rape bill Read Full Story
Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state, on Monday, emerged the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the October 10, 2020 governorship election in the state… Read Full Story
AN official of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), Mrs Adeoluwa Karakaraye Faustina, has condemned the use of solar pumping system in the country… Read Full Story
The stretch of the fatalities occasioned by the emergence of the global coronavirus pandemic remains humanity’s most pressing burden. Today, the virus has left in its trail deaths, economic downward spiral, a wasteland of impoverishment, dead dreams or deferred aspirations and a litany of global grievances… Read Full Story
Nengi has emerged the winner of the first-ever Head of House challenge in the Big Brother Naija Lockdown edition. Today’s Head of House challenge was different from what you would usually expect. Biggie brought out a game that was like a BBNaija twist to the popular Snakes and Ladders game… Read Full Story
The former President of the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN), Mallam Ismaila Isa Funtua, is dead. He died in Abuja on Monday night. A close family friend told Tribune Online that he… Read Full Story
President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he received with deep sadness, on Monday evening, the information on the passing of his longtime friend and associate, Malam Isma’ila Isa Funtua, saying that his demise has created a huge gap as the deceased stood by him in politics… Read Full Story
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), with its breakaway faction led by its former Vice President, Comrade Joe Ajaero who left following the disagreement that characterized its 2015 National Delegate Conference and elections of new leadership… Read Full Story

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.

SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE

You might also like
Latest News

Kwara Assembly accuses past administration of using road projects to siphon money

Latest News

Kwara by-election peaceful, records low turnout

Latest News

Christmas: Kwara Speaker preaches peace, sacrifice

Latest News

Kwara Assembly confirms 16 commissioner nominees

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More