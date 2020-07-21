Four dead as vehicle plunges into Ososa river

Four persons lost their lives, on Tuesday morning, as a commercial Opel car plunged into Ososa river in Odogbolu local government area of Ogun State.

The ill-fated vehicle was reported to be travelling from Ijebu-Ode to Sagamu before the unfortunate incident happened.

The cause of the accident was attributed to excessive overspeeding on the part of the driver who lost control and plunged into the river.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, four out of the six occupants of the vehicle lost their lives, while two were critically injured.

He said: “We learnt the Opel commercial car was coming from Ijebu-Ode inbound Sagamu when the accident happened.

“The eyewitness account also confirmed that Opel car was on top speed when it suddenly lost control and plunged into the Ososa River before Ijebu-Ode.

“In all, 6 occupants were in the vehicle including the driver, 1female and 5males, which is against the COVID 19 guidelines and protocols.

“The two injured has been taken to Ijebu-Ode General Hospital and the 4 dead victim’s deposited at the morgue of the same hospital.

“The Opel car which plunged into the river with 2 passengers earlier had been retrieved by divers and taken to the Motor Traffic Division, Odogbolu.”