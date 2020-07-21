Insecurity: Senate demands sack of service chiefs

By Taiwo Amodu - Abuja
The Senate on Tuesday unanimously passed a vote of no confidence in the Service Chiefs.

The resolution was a sequel to a motion raised by Senator representing Borno South, Ali Ndume, which detailed unsavoury development of rising casualties of Nigerian soldiers in combat against insurgents,  resignation and outright desertion.

