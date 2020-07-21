Insecurity: Senate demands sack of service chiefs
The Senate on Tuesday unanimously passed a vote of no confidence in the Service Chiefs.
ALSO READ: Gunmen attack hospital in Plateau, kill guard, matchet police, 3 others
The resolution was a sequel to a motion raised by Senator representing Borno South, Ali Ndume, which detailed unsavoury development of rising casualties of Nigerian soldiers in combat against insurgents, resignation and outright desertion.
Details later…
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!
Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.
SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE