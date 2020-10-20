Kwara names 10-man judicial panel on #EndSARS protest

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State, on Tuesday, named a 10-person judicial panel of investigation to look into the complaints of police brutality, human rights abuses and extrajudicial killings by the #EndSARS protesters.

The development follows a recommendation of the National Economic Council for each state to constitute a judicial panel to receive and investigate complaints from the #EndSARS coalition, make recommendations to prosecute erring persons, and recommend compensations for victims or their families, among other things.

The chairman of the judicial panel is retired Justice Tunde Garba, according to a statement by the Governor’s spokesman, Rafiu Ajakaye.

Other members of the judicial panel are retired AIG Issa Ojibara; Ronke Adeyemi (CSO representative); Hajia Fati Audu (community representative); Kauthar Adeyi (youth representative); Mrs Jumoke Olaoye (National Human Rights Commission); Idris Gana (Ministry of Justice); Nafisat Musa Buge (youth representative); Bilikis Salaudeen (youth representative); and Hassan Yusuf Adio (CSO).

The statement said the judicial panel would be inaugurated on Tuesday afternoon.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Money laundering: Dismiss Mompha’s no-case submission, EFCC tells court

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has beseeched Justice Mohammed Liman of the Federal High Court in Lagos to dismiss the no-case submission filed by suspected internet fraudster, Ismail Mustapha, also known as Mompha, who is standing trial over an alleged N32.9 billion fraud.

judicial panel

FCTA bans #EndSARS protest, street demonstrations in Abuja

The Security Committee of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has banned all street demonstrations, protests and processions in the territory, including the EndSARS protest.

A statement on Thursday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Minister of FCT, Anthony Ogunleye, the decision to ban all street demonstrations was taken at the committee’s meeting on Tuesday.

judicial panel

Okonjo-Iweala in Aso Rock, holds meeting with Buhari

Former Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, is at the presidential villa, Abuja for a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

judicial panel

She came into the president’s office accompanied by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo and the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Zubair Dada.

judicial panel