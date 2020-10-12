Okonjo-Iweala in Aso Rock, holds meeting with Buhari
Former Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, is at the presidential villa, Abuja for a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.
She came into the president’s office accompanied by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo and the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Zubair Dada.
Okonjo-Iweala is running to become the Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO) and has already emerged as one of the final two candidates for the election.
President Buhari has since expressed his support and that of his administration to her effort to clinch the plump post.
Her visit to the presidential villa is apparently connected to the election.
