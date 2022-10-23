Kwara Christian youth tasked on unity

Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) in Kwara State has called on all Christian youths in the state to unite towards building a loving, peaceful and Godly state in the face of the present situation.

In a statement by the leadership of the association at the weekend, the state chairman of YOWICAN, Mr. Stephen Awoyale (JP), said that there is no better time than now to use prayers and intellect to redirect our nation to the path of righteousness.

“There’s so much at stake if we do not come together to build the walls of our nation that is already falling apart. I call on all Christian youths in the state to come together for us to create a united force that will save our nation from the demons holding the soul of our dear nation to captivity”.

He also encouraged the youths to use their prayers as enjoined in the the book of James 5:15, and also their diligence as admonished in the book of Romans 12:11 to set a new course for the nation.

The cleric said that Christian youths can no longer continue to look away without playing their roles as mandated by salvation and faith.

“The leadership of the association also took the liberty to announce its forthcoming annual convention as a time of raw manifestations of the mighty hands of God.

“The convention is described as one of the biggest in the state, adding that it will be a gathering of all Christian youths from across the 16 local government areas of Kwara State.

“The programme will showcase a lot of soul-lifting activities that will edify and glorify the Lord while creating life- transforming experiences for all participants.

“The convention which is tagged ANAGKAZO (compelling power of God) will hold on the 14th and 15th of October 2022 at the Nigerian Youth Camp, Eyenkorin, Kwara State beginning by 10am on 14th.

“The convention will be featuring great men and servants of God like Pastor Dr. Bola Payimo, Evang. Kolade Okeowo, Prof. Mrs. Feyi Adepoju, Oba Ajibola Ademola Julius, Rev. Dr. B. M. Owojaiye, Rev. Bolaji Odejide Mrs. Modupe Joel and many others.

