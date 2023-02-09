Yekini Jimoh

The State Polytechnic has matriculated 6,387 students into various courses in the institution.

The Rector of the Polytechnic, Dr Salisu Ogbo disclosed this on Thursday during the 30th matriculation ceremony of the institution.

Dr Ogbo said the matriculating student consist of 4,786 National Diploma I and 1,601 Higher National Diploma I.

The Polytechnic Rector explained that the institution has zero tolerance for all forms of social vices, such as cultism, gun-running, examination malpractice, alcoholism, unhealthy social gatherings, cyber crimes, incitement to violence, gangsterism, misuse and distribution of school property, stealing, and indecent dressing.

While warning that indiscipline, poor academic performance, unruly behaviour and insubordination are highly forbidden in the institution, Dr Ogbo said the Polytechnic will not award its certificate to Students who are deficient in character and learning.

“Act of Cultism is completely forbidden on our campus. All the visible and invisible security architectures of the Polytechnic placed in so many strategic places have preventive mechanisms to deal with cultists, their sympathizers and sponsors.

“Students are advised to stay safe and free from all cult-related lifestyles. Students are also advised to report any move intended to intimidate, lure them into or them in cultism from any quarters to the Security Unit” he warned.

Dr Ogbo reiterated that the Polytechnic does not tolerate any act of religious fanaticism or religious intolerance of any form adding that, the ban on all tribal association on campus still stand.

According to him, the salient mission of the Polytechnic is to build an environment that is conducive to the group and independent learning experiences.

“We hope and desire that you will be the principal beneficiaries of this slogan. We are keen on training students that will represent the pride and good image of the institution, and I do not doubt that this current set will play a significant role.

“We will continue to work towards making the Polytechnic environment more friendly for you to learn and ensure your personal growth and development. We shall also continue to ensure that our graduates are responsible citizens who will contribute to the development of our dear Country, Nigeria.





“Our unique programmes are intended to mould you the right way, with a positive mental attitude and skills to enable you to compete with your contemporaries in the larger world. Our efforts are therefore geared towards delivering high-quality, enduring, independent education that will stand the test of time.

“Here at the Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja and our Itakpe campus, we have recorded notable milestones in structural and systemic development which are geared towards making learning in the Polytechnic worthwhile. Our drive towards achieving infrastructural development is true evidence of our action which again is student-centred”.

He explained that as an institution, they create a learning environment that enables students to explore possibilities beyond simply sitting for examinations and acquiring paper qualifications.

In his goodwill messages, the Kogi State Commissioner for Education Hon. Wemi Jones commended the Rector for his achievement since he emerged as the Chief Executive Officer of the Polytechnic.

According to him, under the present leadership, the Polytechnic has witnessed tremendous progress compared to what was obtainable in the previous administration.

While congratulating the matriculating students, Hon. Jones said the present administration remains committed to revamping education in Kogi State.

He said Alhaji Yahaya Bello-led Government is paying attention to technical and vocational education which will positively impact Nigeria’s economy.

On his part, the Vice-Chancellor, of Federal University Lokoja, (FUL), Professor Olayemi Akinwumi lauded the Rector for his remarkable achievement.

While reiterating his institution’s collaboration with the Polytechnic in achieving an enviable height, Prof Akinwunmi admonished the student to avoid undue radicalism adding that, fighting an institution spells doom for any student who intends to achieve success in his academic pursuit.

The Kogi State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Yusuf Adeshina who was represented by an Assistant Commissioner of Police in the State identified abuse of drugs and cultism as some of the problems security agencies are tackling in the major institutions in the Country.

He warned that any student caught will face the full wrath of the law.

