Clement Idoko

Due to concerns about student and staff security during the Presidential and National Assembly elections and the gubernatorial and state assemblies, the Federal Government has ordered the closure of all universities and Inter-University Centers across the nation from February 22 to March 14, 2023.

Acting on the directive of the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, the National Universities Commission (NUC), in a circular conveyed to all the Vice-Chancetlors of all universities and Directors/Chief Executive of Inter-University Centres, urged all the Universities to vacate during the election period.

The Circular dated 3rd February 2023, obtained by Nigerian Tribune, was signed by the Deputy Executive Secretary, Administration, NUC, Mr Chris Maiyaki.

Acting Director, of Public Affairs of NUC, Lawal Haruna Ajo confirmed to Nigerian Tribune that the circular emanated from the Commission. “Though I’m away and have not seen the letter I have called to confirm from the office that it is true,” he said.

The Circular entitled, “Ministerial Directive on the Closure of All Universities and Inter-University Centres during the upcoming 2023 General Election,” read: “As Vice-Chancetlors of all Universities and Directors Chief Executives of Inter-University Centres you are quite aware, the 2023 General Elections have been scheduled to hold on Saturday 25” February 2023, for the Presidential and National Assembly, and Saturday 11th March 2023 for Gubernatorial and State Assembly, respectively.

“Given the foregoing and concerns expressed on the security of staff, students and properties of our respective institutions, the Honourable Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu has following extensive consultations with the relevant security agencies, directed that all Universities and Inter-University Centres be shut down and academic activities are suspended between 22nd February and 14th March 2023.

“Consequently, Vice-Chancellors, as well as Directors/Chief Executives of inter-university centres, are by this Circular requested to shut down their respective Institutions from Wednesday 22″ February 2023 to Tuesday 14″ March 2023,”.

The National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS) had earlier called on the Federal Government to close the schools during the elections to allow a student who had registered in their various homes during the strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), to be able to exercise their franchise.

There has been apprehension over the security situation around the country occasioned by activities of bandits and attacks on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) facilities in some states of the Federation in a built-up to the general elections.

This has been exacerbated by the fuel and Naira scarcity, even though security agencies have continued to assure Nigerians that all efforts have been put in place for hitch-free and peaceful polls.

