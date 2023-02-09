Israel Arogbonlo

Nigerian old-generation bank, First Bank of Nigeria Plc has said it will only open its branches where it is safe to do so following the naira crunch saga rampaging the country.

Banks have been under pressure since the Central Bank of Nigeria began the move to withdraw N1,000, N500 and N200 old notes from circulation.

Recall the apex bank had fixed Friday, February 10 as the deadline for the aforementioned old notes.

Cash scarcity has hit most banks as customers spend time at ATMs without being able to withdraw their money leading to pockets of protests in some sections of the country.

Reacting, First Bank, in a press release signed Thursday, said it may temporarily shut doors to customers following the rising security challenges in the country.

“We know these are challenging times and our commitment to support does not waver. We will keep our doors open and have greatly increased capacity across all our electronic platforms.

“However, should we observe skirmishes around certain locations, we may have to temporarily shut our doors as we also take the safety and welfare of our staff seriously.

“We believe that we are in this together and here to find and provide solutions. Unfortunately, those attacking bank branches only make it more difficult for us to do our part in resolving the challenge we collectively face,” the statement read.

