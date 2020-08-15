Kogi Poly expels 25 students for examination malpractice

The Kogi State Polytechnic has expelled 25 students for their involvement in various forms of examination malpractice.

The institution disclosed this in a statement issued to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) by Mrs Uredo Omale, its Head, Public Relations and Protocol Unit, on Saturday in Lokoja.

Omale said the decision was taken at the meeting of the institution’s Governing Board held on August 13.

According to her, the decision is in line with the recommendation of the Students Examination Malpractice Committee.

She said that the students were found guilty of various forms of examination misconduct during the second semester examination for the 2018/2019 academic session.

The spokesperson said that the board had during the meeting also approved backlog of results across all schools, beginning from the 2016/2017 academic session.

“The meeting also considered and approved the establishment of the School of Agricultural Technology at the Itakpe campus of the Polytechnic,” she said.

She said that the newly-approved school would commence academic activities with National Diploma (ND) programmes in the 2020/2021 Session.

“It will offer programmes such as Animal Health and Production Technology, Agriculture and Bio-environmental Technology, Horticultural Technology and Agricultural Technology,” Omale said.

She further stated that the board also approved the constitution of three committees to handle pressing academic and disciplinary issues.

They are Committees for Result Verification to be chaired by the Deputy Rector, Dr Lamidi Kehinde; the Central Examination Misconduct Committee, with Mr Stephen Rowland of the School of General Studies as chairman and the Student Disciplinary Committee to be chaired by the Director of Academic Planning, Mrs Ruth Haruna. (NAN)

