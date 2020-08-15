Plan to destabilise Nigeria is real — SSS

THE State Security Service (SSS), on Friday, insisted that there were plans by some unnamed notable personalities in the country to subvert the nation. In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by its spokesperson, Dr Peter Afunanaya, the service pointed out that part of the orchestrations of the plotters was to engage in divisive acts as well as use inciting statements to pit one group against another in the country.

The service, however, declared that in line with its mandate of detecting and preventing threats and crimes against the internal security of Nigeria, it would “henceforth not condone unruly conducts ought to know better”. In this regard, it said it would not hesitate to, within the confines of the law, decisively deal with such persons and/or groups, no matter how highly placed, that may wish to test its resolve while adding that it would continue to support participatory democracy in the country urging all players to abide by the rules of the game.

It said it frowned at a former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr Obadiah Mailafiya’’s recent outburst which it said was aimed at playing to the gallery and creating unnecessary tension, saying “this is a confirmation of his group’s desperation to breach the peace.”

“Mailafiya, as a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and currently, a Directing Staff at Nigeria’s foremost Policy Research Institute, the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, has unhindered access to government platforms. It is expected that he should be conversant with official information management protocols.

“But regrettably, he chose to cross the lines of decorum and conduct expected of a personality of his status. It is disappointing that he never took advantage of these to reach any of the security or related agencies to share the so-called information at his disposal “This, he has agreed to be a grievous error on his part.

It, however, suggests his mischief and determination to use the fake news he spewed to incite the people under his control “It is even more condemnable that Mailafiya, who had profusely apologized during his visit to the Service’s Plateau State Command for his ignoble statement, would, afterwards, announce to the world that he stood by his misguided eruption,” the SSS said. The service also warned others, who in the guise of political mobilization and supposed pursuit of group interests, engaging in hostile and subversive activities, to desist forthwith from advancing their inimical and parochial causes.

It said emphatically that it would not stand idly and “watch disgruntled and aggrieved elements take the law into their hands and cause mayhem in the polity.”

