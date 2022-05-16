Kogi poly expels 196 students over poor academic performance

The management of Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja has expelled 196 students for poor academic performance.

The Rector of the institution, Dr Salisu Ogbo Usman, disclosed at the end of the emergency meeting of the Academic Board of the institution.

He decried the high turnover of students expulsion from the institution due mainly to poor academic performance.

He advised students of the institution to avoid distractions and remain committed to their academic pursuit as they prepare for the 2021/2022 first semester examinations scheduled which commenced on Monday.

He said the Polytechnic management was committed to making the teaching and learning environment conducive for both staff and students.

He added that students’ good academic performance is a direct result of dedication and hard work achieved under a conducive learning atmosphere that the Institution has put in place.





He, therefore, urged students to be diligent in their studies and graduate as planned.

The Rector reiterated that the administration would continue to put in place necessary measures and sustainable quality assurance in the Institution.

