CCC global head appeals for peace as rioters burnt down parish in Sokoto

Following the destruction of the Celestial Church of Christ parish III among other churches in Sokoto State by irate youths suspected to be those protesting the arrest of persons in connection with the murder of Deborah Samuel Yakubu, a 200-level student of the Shehu Sagari College of Education in the state, the Spiritual Head of CCC worldwide, Reverend Emmanuel Oshoffa, has urged Christians across the country to embrace peace.

The CCC global head gave the advice in the wake of the vicious riots, arsons and killings that have enveloped Sokoto State since the police announced the arrest of the suspects in connection with Deborah’s death.

It will be recalled that the female student was brutalised and burnt to death last week Thursday by some of her Muslim classmates, who accused her of making blasphemous statements against Prophet Mohammed and their Islamic faith.

The lady’s killing elicited global outrage with the British government asking the Nigerian government to act decisively on the matter and make the girl’s killers face the wrath of the law.

The Nigerian police thereafter began an investigation into the matter and arrested two suspects, but the arrest has further thrown the state into crisis with churches and buildings including some parts of the Sultan of Sokoto palace destroyed, thereby, forcing the state government to declare a state-wide curfew.

But while the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has decided to embark on a nationwide protest to register their displeasure with the matter, the CCC spiritual head has called for peace in the face of the provocation.





A statement issued by the church media director, Kayode Ajala, on Monday says the Oshoffa’s son thanked God that no lives were lost in the CCC parish burnt down by the rioters, just as he condemned the killing of the Christian student.

