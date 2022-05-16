El-Rufai, Dangote, Namadi, others, pay condolence visit to family of Shettima

Prominent Nigerians stormed the residence of late Bukar Shettima, a retired police commissioner of police and member of the Northern Elders Forum, who died at the age of 94 in Kaduna.

Among the notable Nigerians who paid a condolence visit to the family of the deceased were Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, former Vice President Namadi Sambo, Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello; Alhaji Aliko Dangote, and Muhammadu Sanusi II, the former emir of Kano.

Others were the former governors of Kaduna State, Alhaji Ahmed Makarfi and Alhaji Mukhtar Ramalan Yero, as well as the former Governor of Adamawa State Alhaji Jibrila Bindow.

The deputy governor of Kaduna State, Hadiza Balarabe, CEO of Matrix Energy Abdulkadir Aliu, ACG customs Alh Sani Nuhu, Sen. Uba Sani, Hon Ashiru Kudan and Alhaji Adamu Attah all paid their last respect to the deceased’s family.

Late Shettima was a first-generation indigenous police officer who served at the Police Force Headquarters in Kano and Kaduna.

He retired as a Police commissioner and Director of the then Nigeria Security Organisation (NSO). After his retirement, he was called upon to serve as chairman of Magumeri and Kaga local government areas of Borno State.

Speaking to newsmen, one of the children of the deceased, Kashim Shettima described their late father as an outstanding disciplinarian and incorruptible elder statesman.

Alhaji Ibrahim Abba Gubio who is also a Retired Police Chief said that the deceased was an exemplary leader who would be missed for his contributions to the nation’s building and the development of the country.

While also speaking, a Community leader and nephew to late Shettima, Bulama Mali Gubio (mni), described the deceased as a nobleman, a crusader against evil and a disciplinarian who was courageous and always stood for justice.

Late Alh Bukar Shettima left behind14 children and several grandchildren among which is Alhaji Kashim Bukar Shettima President /CEO Barbedos Group and Hajiya Maryam Bayi, Director NCC Rtd.