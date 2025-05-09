Kogi judicial service commission sends Judge on compulsory retirement over fraud

…suspends magistrate

The Kogi State Judicial Service Commission, JSC, in it’s 136th meeting held ordered the compulsory retirement of Alemeru Adekunle Bamidele, a Judge in the Area Court system.

The Judge was found to have bought a building, the subject matter of litigation before him, after ordering the sale of same and refused to make full payment for the property.

Similarly, Magistrate Tanimu U. Muhammed was suspended from performing adjudicatory roles as a Magistrate for a period of two years and also to be issued a letter of warning.

He was found to have issued a court order without hearing the parties.

However, various allegations laid against some other officers were found to be baseless and the officers were exonerated by the Commission.

They include Magistrate Abdul Musa Mopah, Mr. Yunusa Medugu, Deborah O. Ebiloma Esq. and Anuhi Safiya Oiza.

The allegations against the officers were first investigated by the Commission’s Disciplinary Committee which made appropriate recommendations to the JSC.

The Secretary to the Commission, Dr. Tanko Muhammed, also hinted that a six-man committee was constituted by the Commission to look into the possibility of improving the welfare of Magistrates and Area Court Judges.

The committee is headed by the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice of the state, Muizudeen Abdullah, SAN.

