Kogi CJ credits quality of Nigerian lawyers to Law school

Chief Judge of Kogi State, Hon. Justice Josiah Majebi has stated that the caliber of graduates being produced by the Nigerian Law School is impacting positively on the adjudicatory process in Nigeria going by the those of the Bwari Campus of the School.

He shared this when he received the Director-General of the Bwari Campus of the Law School,

Prof. Isa Hayatu Chiroma, SAN, in his office at the Judiciary headquarters in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, on Monday.

The DG was accompanied to his Lordship’s Chambers by the state’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Muizudeen Abdullah, SAN, with whom the Law School Don was on facilities’ evaluation tour of Faculties of Law across tertiary institutions in the state.

The CJ who extolled the impact of the Law School campuses across the country said they have become enduring citadels of learning that were propelling the country’s legal sector in the right direction.

The productive input of Prof. Chiroma at the Bwari Campus, in particular, since becoming the Director-General, were commended as the CJ observed that graduates of the campus were excellent and urged his visitor to look up to posterity.

“We are happy that you are interested in grooming the young ones in the profession. Posterity will particularly guage us in whichever way we’re helping humanity.

“I was really happy when the AG told me you were coming to inspect the Faculties of Law in the state. You may not know the impact of what you’re doing now, in terms of how much you are impacting our Law School students with the highest level of discipline and commitment to their assignments.

“The products we are having from your school are excellent. They are well-taught and well-cultured and these are all to your credit” stated the CJ.

Revealing the appraisal of trainees from the campus by Kogi Judges, the CJ said the school has not only taken learners within the school’s foundational projection, the intellectual inputs by tutors in Bwari were noticeable whenever students from the school embark on attachment programs to the courts.

He added that the experiences of Kogi Judges depict that of well-trained, intellectually-driven, purposeful and ethically professional graduands. By his estimation, a combination of these qualities are presently being tapped across courts in the state and even giving a bright future to the legal profession in the country.

“As a member of the Body of Benchers, and going by the standard we have set here to check those coming for court attachment, I take personal observations of their professional conducts before I appending my signature.

“We will continue to play our role of practically complementing your efforts in producing the quality of professionals you desired and you’ll be always proud of the Kogi State Judiciary” he assured.

In line with this assurance, he said the Judiciary has been working with the Federal University, Lokoja, to ensure the Law Faculty of the school meets expected standard.

“In anticipation of your visit, we were invited by the Federal University, Lokoja and we offered what we could to complement the marvelous job they have done in making sure they meet set standard for their Faculty of Law.

“I am sure too that you’ll not be disappointed when you visit other tertiary institutions in the state that are offering Law” added the CJ.

In his remark, Prof. Chiroma applauded the state Judiciary for offering supports needed by Law Faculties of tertiary institutions in the state.

He expressed satisfaction with his observations at the Salem University visited earlier in the day.

He added that legal delivering institutions in the country would only improve when all human development entities take their responsibilities with the needed attention and dedication so that the profession continues to thrive beyond expectations.

Amongst reasons for the assessment of Law Faculties, he said, were that tertiary institutions in the country offering Law were in a process of sustaining advancement in the quality of those called to Bar and that Kogi state was a focal point.

It is important that attention is not shifted from the fulcrums of the academic process that incubates the legal profession as allowing that would derail the original intent of the existence of the Law School.

“Improving on laid down standards, since inception of the School in the country, would endure this, the DG said.

The visit conveyed a determined collaboration efforts at directing human and material resources towards an acceptable module of nurturing legal practitioners in the country as the CJ agreed with the DG that sustained synergy between the Judiciary and all schools concerned in the state was vital for the overall successes of all Faculties of Law in Kogi State and the country.

In the DG’s entourage were the Law School’s Ms. Aderonke Osho, Council Secretary and Director of Administration; Dr. Silas Akinwumi, Director and Law Librarian;

Mr. Dalmat Mamiso, Chief Admin Officer and Mr. Mohammed Gambo Gujba, NBA’s representative on the Council of Legal Education. Justices Angelina Salihu and Moses Gwatana as well as the Management of the High Court of Justice, Kogi State, were with the Hon. Chief Judge in receiving the visitors.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE