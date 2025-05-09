NAFDAC arrests man producing N114m fake drinks in Lagos

Operatives of the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) have arrested one Madu Simon for allegedly producing fake popular alcoholic beverages in Lagos State, just as the agency disclosed that it confiscated the counterfeit products, which were valued at about N114 million.

NAFDAC, in a statement on its X page on Thursday, disclosed that popular alcoholic drinks like Hennessy, William Lawson, Baileys, Martell, St. Remy, and Jameson were being falsified by the suspect.

The agency added that the suspect attempted to flee but was swiftly apprehended by its operatives.

The statement read, “One Mr Madu Abuchi Simon was caught in the act of falsifying popular alcoholic brands including Hennessy, William Lawson, Baileys, Martell, St. Remy, and Jameson.

“A search of the premises revealed expired Amarula cream liqueur, empty branded bottles and cartons, stickers, stoves, buckets, cotton wool, and a purple-coloured chemical suspected to be used for cleaning and reusing bottles.

“The suspect attempted to flee but was apprehended.”

It added that adulterated alcoholic beverages worth N114 million were recovered from the outlet, stressing that an investigation has commenced into the matter.

“Over 100 cartons of assorted adulterated alcoholic beverages, valued at more than N114 million, were confiscated and evacuated. The outlet has been sealed pending further investigation.

“NAFDAC strongly advises the public to buy alcoholic products only from reputable vendors and to report any suspicious activity to the nearest NAFDAC office.

“The agency remains committed to protecting public health and ensuring consumer safety,” the statement concluded.