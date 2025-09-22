Kogi govt reaffirms commitment to completing infrastructure across state

The Kogi State Government has commenced the inspection of the ongoing 10-kilometre Mopa-Muro township road project, reaffirming its commitment to the timely completion of infrastructure across the state.

The inspection team, led by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, and the Commissioner for Works, Engr. Muhammed Avohi Yusuf, emphasized the administration’s determination to improve road networks for the ease of transportation of goods and services.

Speaking to journalists during the tour, Engr. Yusuf disclosed that significant progress has been made on the project.

“The government is constructing not less than 10 kilometres of road in this local government. As you can see, four kilometres have already been completed with asphalt. Once the rainy season ends, the entire project will be delivered,” he said.

He commended Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo for prioritizing infrastructure development, noting that similar projects are ongoing in Ijumu, Kabba, and other parts of the state.

Kogi State Road Maintenance Agency (KOGROMA) has been directed by the Governor to construct 10 kilometres of road in every local government. This particular road, abandoned for over 20 years, now wears a new look under Governor Ododo. It will open up communities and foster grassroots development,” he added.

On his part, Fanwo stressed that the present administration has moved away from “armchair inspections” to on-the-spot project assessments.

“Rural dwellers are now feeling the true impact of governance. The Governor is committed to decentralizing good governance and ensuring that rural people take ownership of this administration. KOGROMA’s direct involvement has also helped to reduce costs,” he explained.

Residents of the area expressed gratitude to the government for the intervention. One of them, Daniel Tope from Iletu-Mopa, described the road as a lifeline.

This road was abandoned for years. A major bridge was totally cut off, threatening to isolate our community. With this construction, we are connected again. We thank Governor Ododo, and we will give him 100 percent of our votes in 2027,” he said.

Meanwhile, in the health sector, the government has begun remodeling 256 primary healthcare facilities across the state. During an inspection of the Iletu-Mopa Primary Healthcare Centre, Fanwo said the administration places high priority on citizens’ health.

“Before now, this facility was in shambles. People who came in with malaria risked leaving with typhoid fever. But Governor Ododo has overhauled the state’s health system. What you are seeing here is being replicated in all 21 local government areas,” Fanwo said.

He noted that the initiative will significantly reduce maternal mortality rates and improve healthcare delivery at the grassroots.

