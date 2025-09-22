MSSN safe place for learning, skills development – Ex Ameer

The former National Ameer of Muslim Students Society of Nigeria (MSSN) Muhammad Jamil Mohammed has described MSSN as safe place for learning, training and skills development.

Jamil Mohammed disclosed this today at Kaura Namoda town while delivering a lecture during leadership training program organized by MSSN Zamfara area unit in collaboration with Kaura Namoda Emirate council in the state.

The leadership training program under the theme “Empowering the Ummah, Developing MSS leaders for a better future was organized for Area unit,Area council and higher institutions executive members sponsored by Emir of Kaura Namoda His Royal Highness Alhaji Dr Sanusi Ahmed Asha in the state.

At the ceremony, Mohammed Jamil Mohammed for National leader (Ameen) has described MSS as safe place for learning, training and develop skills.

Also,the MSSN chairman zone A comprises 19 Northern states Mallam Ado Garba Yankaji appreciated the full participation of Emir of Kaura Namoda and other traditional rulers in the state.

Earlier on,the Ameer MSSN Zamfara state professor lawal Sa’ad said during the program five lectures were delivered from various scholars.

In his Goodwill message,the chairman Zamfara state council of chiefs Emir of Anka Alhaji Attahiru Mohammed Ahmad who is the grand patrol of MSSN in the state revealed that MSSN remain the most peaceful organization in Nigeria.

“I urge members of MSSN to continue with periodic retreat and training of Muslim umma on leadership, monitor moral behavior of students at school.” He advised .

Emir of Kaura Namoda, Alhaji Dr Sanusi Ahmed Asha appreciated the activities of MSSN towards a better and God fearing society,and all those who have presented lectures at the treat.

He assured to facilitate the establishment of first MSS academy in Kaura Namoda zone,with modern facilities and to serve as role modern with standard foundation.

