Nigeria’s foremost bet prediction company has taken up the challenge of promoting responsible betting practices.

The Managing Director, affirmed that gambling is seen as a taboo by the majority of people in society and has led to the stigmatization of gamblers. This stereotype, he said, is a wrong notion.

Kiwibet’s promotion of responsible gambling practices is to show that gamblers are not doomed to poverty but can succeed at sports betting. “We want to ensure that young and old people in the betting industry engage with this industry with the right mindset,” a top sports analyst at Kiwibet said.

The global betting market has been projected to hit $912 billion in 2027. As a billion-dollar industry, it has attracted both young and old. Beyond betting on football games, people can bet on the outcome of elections, UFC games, hockey, and a host of other sports. “Knowing the possible outcome of these games requires in-depth research and this is where a lot of people get it wrong,” the Managing Director added.

“Betting should be fun. You must first make a risk assessment analysis based on the funds available at hand and not stake more than you can afford to lose,” says a top sports analyst at Kiwibet.

In promoting responsible gambling practices, the company pledged its commitment to educating people about betting, how to manage a bet portfolio, and the redlines to avoid. “We have an e-learning channel on Telegram loaded with enough learning resources to educate people about responsible gambling practices,” the Managing Director added.