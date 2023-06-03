Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on Saturday, charged members of the newly inaugurated 10th Assembly to prioritise the interests of the people of the State in the discharge of their duties.

The governor urged the lawmakers to see their assignments as a service to the people of the state who elected them as representatives.

Akeredolu, who had earlier congratulated the new speaker personally, enjoined the new legislators to be above board and discharge their duties without fear, favor, or interference.

He also commended the assembly members for electing their principal officers without rancor or misunderstanding.

He said; “Legislation is a crucial assignment and one of the most important instruments of government in organising, developing, and stabilising society and protecting citizens.

“I congratulate our newly inaugurated lawmakers. Your people have invested trust and confidence in you. You must strive to justify the mandate the people invested in you through quality representation.

“Let me quickly commend you for the smooth conduct in electing principal officers of the House. I congratulate the new Speaker, Rt. Hon. Olamide Oladiji, and Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Abayomi Akinruntan, and other principal officers of the House.

“You have once again displayed the true spirit of the Sunshine State. Our character and principles have always been our most valued treasures. We are a people of honour and integrity.

“It is our hope and belief that the new Assembly, through its leadership, will have a smooth working relationship with our administration. We are committed to any idea or process that will accelerate the development of our state,” he said.

The governor equally congratulated the 9th Assembly led by the former Speaker, Rt. Hon. Bamidele Oleyelogun, for recording a successful tenure in office, appreciating the Oleyelogun-led Assembly for its cordial relationship with his administration.

He noted that the last Assembly displayed diligence, maturity, and understanding in supporting the Executive Arm of government to manage the affairs of the State.





